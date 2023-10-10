Anker / Pocket-lint Anker 622 Magnetic wireless power bank $40 $70 Save $30 The Anker 622 MagSafe Wireless Charger gives your MagSafe-compatible iPhone an extra 5000mAh of battery life. This handy portable battery charger is on sale for $40, 43 per cent off its list price. $40 at Amazon

In a world where smartphones are a part of our daily routine, there are few things more anxiety-inducing than having a dead battery. Portable battery chargers help fix that problem, but they're typically bulky, require a cable, and they can be a pain to carry around. The Anker 622 MagSafe Wireless Charger helps fix that problem. It can affix itself onto any MagSafe-compatible iPhone for some easy charging power. These things generally go for around $70 on Amazon, and it's on sale for $40 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Why you should consider the Anker 622 MagSafe Wireless Charger?

Honestly, who wouldn't want a slim, easy-to-use charger to extend their battery life? The Anker 622 is excellent for this, boasting a slimmer design than many competitors while maintaining a 5000 mAh capacity. For the record, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a rated battery capacity of 4422 mAh. Thus, you're getting quite a bit of extra power.

In addition to its power and slimness, the Anker 622 MagSafe Wireless Charger also comes with a foldable kickstand that you can flip out and keep your iPhone upright with a relatively comfortable viewing angle. The kickstand is capable of holding your iPhone in both portrait and landscape orientations. It can be quickly folded back so you can hold or pocket your iPhone. It also comes in three colors, including black, white, and a nice blue color.

The Anker 622 should be compatible with any MagSafe case and can also be attached directly to the iPhone. It charges using the same USB-C connection as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, so you should be good to go if you just bought one of those. It wirelessly charges at 7.5W, which isn't the fastest, but it's more than good enough if you intend on leaving it attached for a while.