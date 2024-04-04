There's something wonderfully simplistic and surprising about Anker's upgraded original Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, one of the company's smallest and most budget friendly speakers. While not the newest speaker in the company line-up, it's gaining popularity on TikTok and TikTok Shop, and with warmer months on the horizon, I decided to give the sub $40 speaker a listen.

Ultimately, it served as a nice reminder that I often pay extra for something that, in practice, doesn't affect my listening experience: aesthetic. Sure, it doesn't look as stylish as my aurally outdated UE Boom 2, and it doesn't house any lights like the JBL Pulse 5, or even include a clip to hook up on the move.

In an audio world where portable speakers add a host of extra features, the Soundcore is big on functionality and value without compromising sound.

But it sure does put a lot of sound in a small box. In an audio world where portable speakers add a host of extra features, the Soundcore is big on functionality and value without compromising sound.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker The Anker Soundcore is a reliable and practical Bluetooth speaker that provides impressive sound for its low price and easy portability due to its small size. Pros Strong connection

Popular on TikTok

Inexpensive Cons Not ideal for big spaces

Off-center blue light

Aesthetically basic $30 at Amazon

Sound quality

Precision and clarity impress

Whether it's a Smart TV or new soundbar, I like to test new tech by playing dynamic content. So, for my inaugural listen, I turned on the Folklore Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+ for an intimate, personal sound. Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff's vocals sounded great. Plus, the songs were rich and layered, showing that the speaker lends itself nicely to acoustic performances.

Soundcore embraced the lively banjo on Texas Hold 'Em, the acoustic guitar on Protector, and an Italian aria on Daughter.

I followed that up with something a little more complex and dynamic with Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, as the ambitious album includes a range of musical styles, instruments, and even spoken word. Soundcore embraced the lively banjo on Texas Hold 'Em, the acoustic guitar on Protector, and an Italian aria on Daughter. I'm not in a position to review the album (I mean, I loved it), but I do think it's important that some of today's most popular music sounds great whenever you're listening to it. Soundcore provides all the hand-clappin' and foot-stompin' you need.

I turned a bit to Metallica's S&M and then Massive Attack's Mezzanine to get a feel for just how deep and intense the speaker can go. The bass isn't too impressive, but it is noticeable and worthy of a speaker this size. Songs never felt distorted, they just didn't quite have the oomph you might want when you're feeling feelings late at night. At max volume, you start to get into questionable territory with some songs with a bit of discomfort, but I don't feel this is a speaker you ever want or need to play at a higher volume.

The size belies its clarity and precision, but the look of it does give away its weakness. Simply put, this isn't a party speaker.

Controls and design

A focus on function

I opened the small box to reveal a lightweight rectangular speaker with a soft, plastic exterior and rounded edges. Refreshingly, there's not a lot to it: the speaker is joined by a micro-USB cable that, once I had disconnected from the speaker, I immediately lost in a sea of other cables strewn about. The speaker isn't abnormally tiny, but lands at the smaller end of the Bluetooth speaker spectrum.

The soft plastic exterior extends to five of the six sides and makes it comfortable to hold, but prone to scuff or fingerprint markings.

Close

The top of the unit features five soft-press buttons: one for power, another for Bluetooth connectivity, two for volume and one that allows you to start and stop the music. That last option, while slightly outdated, is handy and something that isn't as common, with many speakers opting for remote control and the elimination of analog buttons on the speaker itself.

The right side of the speaker provides the charging port as well as a handy aux-in port, which for me is a boon as it allows me to connect to my portable projector.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Brand Soundcore Bluetooth Connectivity? 5.0 Battery 24hr Connectivity Wireless with 3.5mm AUX Waterproof Rating IPX5 Power 6W

Charging and battery life

Long-lasting life, but could do without that blue light

It makes sense that a company known for charging electronics builds a device with a long-lasting battery. I can't say for sure how charged up it was when I received the Soundcore speaker, but I only plugged it in for about an hour before letting it rip. In the week-plus since, I haven't had to charge it, and I've crossed well into double-digit hours without entering low battery space. So, Anker's 24-hour battery life claim sounds about right.

Anker claims a most impressive 24-hour battery life, and that sounds about right.

Like other speakers, the Soundcore houses a light to indicate power, flashing blue when on and red when the battery runs low. Initially, I didn't notice the light, but once I took note, it was something that was hard to shake due to its off-center placement. It is slightly off to the right, creating a visually asymmetrical monstrosity that I couldn't help but fixate on.

Portable size and function

Great for on the go (with a catch)

I took my new tiny friend on a tour of my space to see where it would best fit. The small size and super lightweight build (about 380kg) lends itself to travel quite well. Inside, it served me well at my desk or as a background soundtrack to playing video games. It also does best in home offices, bedrooms, or any small-to-medium-sized room from my testing. Ultimately, it can get pretty loud indoors without losing clarity.

Outside, however, it was a bit lacking. I couldn't venture too far away from it before the volume significantly diminished. I imagine my neighbors would be happy with it, but I don't think it would hold up to lively late night outdoor gatherings; it's more of a support for intimate settings or chill get-togethers. During the day in particular, if I wasn't right beside it, the audio was drowned out by city life and nearby construction even at a high volume. It did, however, keep chugging along when I left it outside alone for a bit during some pretty steady rain.

Still, I'm more than happy to have another speaker for those occasions and keep this Soundcore for travel and cozy affairs. It performs best when alone or in the company of a few others where music isn't the focus, but it should be on in the background and sound good. I love it at my desk or bedside, and it would serve well for chill dinner music too. There's also a bit of comfort knowing I can listen to music without headphones while knowing that others around the house aren’t negatively affected by the sound.

Strong connection

Reliable from a distance

Anker's boast of a strong, stable Bluetooth connection also withstands scrutiny. I turned on the speaker, and my iPhone 13 Pro Max found it and paired instantly. It was also quick to jump between devices; while listening with my earbuds, I turned on the Soundcore and the sound quickly switched sources.

With upgraded Bluetooth 5.0, Anker also attests to a 66-foot connection. I placed my phone inside my house at one end, and brought the speaker to the far end of the backyard at the far other. It was able to keep the connection for the most part outside, which is perfect for patio entertainment.

Verdict: Is the Anker Soundcore worth the purchase?

I'm inclined to say that Anker's Soundcore is a boring speaker, but in the best way possible. It's small, simple, practical, and will serve a lot of people very well. It's certainly worth its low price tag, and I'm hard-pressed to find a comparable speaker that's as practical and accessible. Provided you move beyond that misaligned blue light.

