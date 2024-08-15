Key Takeaways Qi2 charging provides fast 15W wireless charging

Keeping charged while on the go is always a challenge. I find that when I'm abroad and having a long day or even if I'm at home at a music festival or another crowded event, I often end up with a battery percentage in the red.

I've been trying to be more open-minded about carrying a power bank with me and was excited to test out the 6,600mAh Anker MagGo Power Bank with a foldable stand. After spending time with it, I figured out pretty quickly what I liked and didn't like about this particular model.

Price, availability, and specs

This 6,600mAh version of the Anker MagGo Power Bank features a foldable stand, enough juice to charge your entire phone battery, and leverages the Qi2 charging standard to deliver 15W of wireless charging power. The power bank can also charge directly via USB-C cable at a max of 20W. It retails for $69.99 and is currently available from Amazon and directly from Anker. This model in the MagGo lineup is a bit larger than others weighing in at 9.3oz and measuring almost an inch thick when folded.

Anker MagGo Power Bank with foldable stand (6,600mAh) Brand Anker Qi-Certified Qi2 Input Voltage USB-C: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2.22A (20W Max) Speed USB-C: 20W Max Wireless:15W Max Dimensions 4.29 × 2.44 × 0.98 in Weight 9.3oz Expand

What I liked about the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6,600mAh?

The sturdy design is great

Close

A lot of portable wireless charging power banks feature small kickstands to help stand the phone upright when charging. In practice, I find that most of these are flimsy and feel like they might fall over from a stiff breeze. This is not the case with the Anker MagGo with foldable stand.

The device is a two-piece L-shaped stand that provides sturdy support for propping up your phone. This sturdy build also makes it easy for me to place my iPhone in landscape mode so that I can keep watching my content while my phone charges. The adjustable nature of the design also makes it easy to adjust the viewing angle as I can raise and lower the half that holds the phone incrementally.

At 6,600mAh, this model in the Anker MagGo Power Bank line can easily charge my phone from 0 to 100 percent. While I've never truly needed to do this when on the go, I like the peace of mind of knowing that this model carries a lot of juice. Sometimes, smaller power banks feel like they just have an emergency level of charge in them, like filling up your empty gas tank with just enough to get home with the gas light still on. At 6,600mAh, I can feel confident that not only will this keep my iPhone from dying, but that it will give me enough charge to continue my day worry-free for quite some time.

What I didn't like about the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6,600mAh?

It just doesn't feel that portable

My one major complaint is the bulk of this model. While I am grateful for the charge capacity and sturdy stand design, I'd be willing to sacrifice one or both of these features for this power bank to be slightly thinner and lighter. With its bulky frame, I found it cumbersome to take a phone call while holding my phone with the Anker MagGo attached. Placing my phone in my pocket is another issue, as the battery pack is too bulky to comfortably walk around with both in one pocket while my phone charges.

Should you buy the Anker MagGo Power Bank 6,600mAh?

This particular design in the Anker MagGo lineup is a pretty niche product. While it does its job well, its overall look and size make it less user-friendly than thinner, lighter models, even those with flimsy kickstands or no stand at all. I could see this being useful when stopping somewhere to rest while on a trip, sitting down at a cafe and pulling this charger out of your bag, then charging your phone hands-free while you easily scroll and search through your phone for your next steps or destinations.

​​​​​​​The stand design might also serve you well on a plane, allowing you to watch a movie or TV show on your phone while the charger both props up and charges your iPhone on the tray table. This model doesn't lend itself as being easy to transport in pockets or small handbags but offers top-notch stability when charging your phone, allowing you to continue scrolling, watching, or working with your phone angled for easier use.