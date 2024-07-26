Key Takeaways Anker's MagGo Power Bank offers detailed battery information on its display.

The power bank charges via USB-C and can charge devices from 0-100% quickly.

MagGo's large capacity and weight make it ideal for traveling, but not for daily use due to its bulk.

Unfortunately, I'm one of those heavy-duty iPhone users with a battery that's chronically low by late afternoon each day. As someone with a background in phone repair, I also know that my iPhone's battery degrades over time, compounding the issue. This could be solved with a good external battery, but I've been around long enough to remember when those were terrible, and somewhere along the way, I stopped using them. However, I recently had the opportunity to test out Anker's MagGo Power Bank, the most recent MagSafe-compatible power bank from Anker. Thankfully, it's a game changer for long travel days.

Recommended Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh) The Anker MagGo Power Bank with 10K mAh capacity is a Qi2 certified powerhouse to keep you charged up and on the go all day long. Pros Display for detailed battery life info

USB-C Fast Charging

Large capacity can charge 0-100% Cons Higher capacity means more bulk and weight $90 at Amazon $90 at Anker

Price, availability, and specs

Anker's MagGo Power Bank retails for $89.99 and is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, as well as directly from the mobile accessory maker. This latest magnetic power bank from Anker is MagSafe-enabled and Qi2-compatible. Qi2 is the latest standard from the Wireless Power Consortium and was first released in 2023. It allows the Anker MagGo to deliver up to 15W of wireless charging power on Qi2-enabled devices. Qi2 uses a magnetic alignment system, much like the one found in Apple's MagSafe standard that helps ensure proper placement when wirelessly charging. While the Qi2 charging standard will no doubt be ubiquitous someday, as of the writing of this review, no Android phone natively supports Qi2, so for now, the Anker MagGo Power Bank is compatible only with the iPhone 12 and later iPhone models.

In addition to wireless charging, the MagGo also functions like a standard external power bank and can charge devices with its singular USB-C port. This same port which is used to charge the MagGo, can also charge devices via USB-C cable. Anker says the MagGo can charge the iPhone 15 at a rate of 27W, reaching 60% from 0% battery in 30 minutes.

The MagGo Power Bank features a display on its side that shows users time-to-full when charging up, and remaining battery life when being used to charge devices, displayed in both time remaining and battery percent remaining.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh) Brand Anker Qi-Certified Qi2 Input Voltage USB-C: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓2.22A Speed USB-C Output: 5V⎓3A / 9V⎓3A Wireless Output: 15W Max Total Output: 5V⎓3.6A Max Dimensions 4.22 × 2.71 × 0.78 in Weight 8.82 oz / 250 g Expand

What I liked about the Anker MagGo Power Bank

A breeze to use

The Anker MagGo Power Bank is hands down the most user-friendly and versatile wireless charging power bank I've tested. The magnetic alignment worked seamlessly with my iPhone 14 Pro Max and my phone immediately began charging when I attached the MagGo to the back of it.

The display on the side of the MagGo was something I'd never seen before, as typically the only way to check battery life on a power bank has been pressing a tiny button and then looking for a series of illuminating lights that portray a general, while not precise, level of battery power remaining. I loved that when charging my phone, the display shows me the remaining charge time the power bank has left, and it's neat to see the time initially drop as the phone works to maximize its charging rate.

Close

A travel-friendly design

The Anker MagGo Power Bank offers a convenient kickstand that is surprisingly stable when set atop a flat surface, making it easy for me to keep scrolling on my phone or turn it sideways and watch videos while it charges up. The MagGo's USB-C port also makes it easy to charge more than one device at the same time. The battery pack is able to charge my AirPods via USB while my iPhone charges wirelessly, making it easy to keep taking calls on the go towards the end of a long day.

What I didn't about the Anker MagGo Power Bank

Bulk is the only real drawback

It should go without saying that a 10,000mAh capacity power bank will be larger and heavier than its smaller capacity counterparts, but it's still something worth keeping in mind when deciding if a power bank is right for you. I used the Anker MagGo primarily at my desk, around the house, and in my vehicle. I tried a few times to put my phone with the MagGo attached in my pocket, but it was way too heavy to be comfortable.

Weighing in at just over half a pound, the MagGo fits well in a large bag for a day at the beach or out on the lake. However, getting this thing into a jacket pocket, a clutch purse, or your pants pocket, would be difficult.

Should you buy Anker's MagGo Power Bank?

The Anker MagGo Power Bank will be coming with me on every future trip I take, but probably won't be part of my daily loadout, as it's a bit too cumbersome. The 10,000 mAh Anker MagGo is a no-brainer for frequent travelers, college students, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone that's always on the go.

For less demanding battery needs like a night out at a show, a long day at the office, or just as an emergency backup, a thinner and smaller capacity power bank might be a better fit.