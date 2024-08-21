Key Takeaways It's cheaper than higher-performance models

Charging on the go is not always easy to come by, which is where wireless power banks come in handy. Anker is one of the leaders in that space, and the accessory maker offers no shortage of wireless power bank models that run the spectrum on pricing, feature sets, charging speeds, and capacity. The Anker 334 falls more on the budget side of Anker's lineup, which keeps it a fairly straightforward and frill-free model. I spent time testing out the Anker 334 to see if it was the right wireless power bank for me.

Best budget Anker Power Bank Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K) $40 $43 Save $3 The Anker 334 is an affordable MagSafe powerbank for MagSafe-compatible iPhones. While it lacks the frills of more premium Anker power banks, it lacks the high cost as well. Battery Capacity 10,000mAh Ports USB-A, USB-C Weight 7.2 oz Maximum Discharge 7.5W Wireless Multicharge? No Screen No Pros Cheaper than higher-performance models Cons Maximum charging rate 7.5W

Bare bones bulky design

No multi-charging Expand $40 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The Anker 334 retails for $40 and is currently available only on Amazon. This model of Anker power bank offers standard MagSafe charging, is recharged via USB-C, and carries up to 10,000mAh of power when fully charged. The Anker 334 can wirelessly charge your iPhone at a maximum speed of 7.5W as it only supports standard MagSafe and does not have Qi2 certification, helping keep down the cost. However, you can fast charge compatible iPhones via a USB cable connected to the power bank for up to 20W of charging speed.

What I liked about the Anker 334

It does the job without breaking the bank

Close

The Anker 334 is about as pared-back as wireless charging power banks come these days. There's no kickstand, no display, no plush textured fabric, and no Qi2 charging. It's as simple as it gets. This model holds 10,000mAh of power, allowing it to charge your iPhone over 1.5 times depending on the model, and it holds up its end of the bargain. This is also a much more affordable model compared to some of its more premium counterparts.

The Anker 334 worked when I needed it to and was easy enough to charge, though the only way to check charging progress or battery level is to press a tiny button and interpret the LEDs as they illuminate.

What I didn't like about the Anker 334

A narrow list of features and slow speeds

The Anker 334 has pretty much one job and does it just fine, but with so many different models on the market today, it falls behind in almost every aspect except price. I found the design too bulky to carry in my pocket comfortably and the charging too slow to quickly top up my iPhone 15 Pro.

If you're in the market for a power bank to keep your phone juiced on a long trip, then know that the Anker 334 will certainly get the job done at a very affordable cost.

Its plain design was fairly unappealing, especially knowing there are models out there that are easier on the eyes, including some from Anker. All that said, most of these complaints become non-issues in power bank models priced almost or more than double what the Anker 334 retails for.

Should you buy the Anker 334?

If you're in the market for a power bank to keep your phone juiced on a long trip, then know that the Anker 334 will certainly get the job done at a very affordable cost. This is a no-frills power bank that could be perfect for someone on a tight budget.

If you often find yourself running low on battery, particularly in professional situations where increased comfort, capacity, or charging speeds are required, then it's worth spending more on a more capable model.