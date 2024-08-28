Key Takeaways Anker 325 is a budget power bank option for those that don't need fancier features.

Keeping your devices charged while on the go is not always easy. Power banks aim to solve this issue by providing a charging solution you can throw into a bag and take wherever your next adventure takes you. Some power banks feature wireless charging and massive battery capacities, but they're often rather expensive and hefty.

The Anker 325 power bank is priced lower and designed for those who don't need the biggest portable battery with the most features. It's a solid budget power bank that costs only $30, making it straightforward and budget-focused. I've spent the past week testing the Anker 325 power bank to see if it's the right one for me.

Anker 325 $30 $43 Save $13 If you're not overly concerned with fast charging or a large port selection, this option offers loads of capacity and excellent build quality at a bargain price. Pros Two device fast charging via USB Type-A

20,000 mAh battery Cons Awkward size for portability

Slow recharging via Micro-USB

Limited port selection $30 at Amazon $30 at Anker

Price, availability, and specs

The Anker 325 retails for $30 on Anker's website. It's currently on sale from Amazon for $30, and I expect Amazon to follow Anker in lowering the full-time price to $30 from $43. The Anker 325 delivers a maximum power output of 15W, so while it's good for phones and headphones, it's not powerful enough to charge an iPad, which requires a minimum of 20W (although, I was able to charge a Remarkable 2 e-ink tablet).

It's a great budget solution for lesser-powered devices such as headphones and earbuds, and while the power bank is a little on the larger side, it's still exceptionally light, so it doesn't add too much weight to your pack.

However, the lower power output does help keep the price down. I found the port selection to be a bit lacking, with only two USB-A ports, a Micro-USB input that charges the power bank, and a USB Type-C port that can also charge the power bank.

Anker 325 Brand Anker Battery Capacity 20,000 mAh Ports 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x Micro-USB, 1 x USB Type-C Weight 12.1 oz Dimensions 6.22 x 2.93 x 0.76-inches Maximum Discharge 5V Multicharge? Yes, two devices Expand

What I liked about the Anker 325

It's a great backup charging option for wireless headphones

Close

The Anker 325 power bank is an entry-level power bank. There are only a few ports, and there's no LCD screen or specialty charging features such as Qi2 support. This power bank is as simple as power banks get. It features 20,000 mAh of power, allowing you to charge most smartphones 2--3 times per full power bank charge, depending on the smartphone. I tested my iPhone 15 Pro Max with this power bank and I got two full charges before it was out of juice. I also used an older Samsung Galaxy S8, which I charged five times before the power bank died.

The Anker 325 was just small enough to fit into the extra pocket in my camera bag, and I could easily use it to charge my headphones while out on a hike. It's a great budget solution for lesser-powered devices such as headphones and earbuds. While the power bank is a little on the larger side, it's still exceptionally light, so it doesn't add too much weight to your pack.

What I didn't like about the Anker 325

Lack of ports and a slow charging speed

The Anker 325 is a budget power bank that doesn't have that many ports. With only two USB Type-A outputs, you'll need a dongle to charge your USB Type-C devices. Since I have an iPhone 15, I connected my phone via a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. While this isn't the worst, it meant I couldn't take full advantage of the iPhone's speedy USB-C charging capabilities. I also found the charge time slow, even for lesser-powered devices, compared to other power banks I've used. Once the battery was entirely depleted, it took me about twelve hours to fully charge the power bank with a 10W charging brick. This is pretty slow compared to many of the power banks on the market and not the best for long trips where you're using it consistently.

If you're looking for a power bank to keep your devices charged while on the go, especially if you hike, fish, or do anything outdoors where you might need to charge a lesser-powered device, then the Anker 325 is a decent budget-oriented power bank.

The overall design is nothing to write home about. It's a bland look with a textured black plastic chassis. Anker advertises the 325 as being able to take a few falls with no problem, and when I hold it in my hand, it does feel durable. I also found the Anker 325's actual charging speed to be slower than advertised. Using a USB port tester, I only achieved a maximum of 13W, even when using different USB cables.

Should you buy the Anker 325?

If you're looking for a power bank to keep your devices charged while on the go, especially if you hike, fish, or do anything outdoors where you might need to charge a lesser-powered device, then the Anker 325 is a decent budget-oriented power bank. If you don't have the newest model phone, it will definitely power up your devices multiple times before it runs out of battery.

However, if you need to charge multiple USB Type-C devices simultaneously, especially in a crucial situation such as a professional setting, I would opt for a different, and likely more expensive, feature-rich power bank.