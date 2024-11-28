Anker is a well-known electronics brand that offers a wide selection of peripherals, ranging from phone chargers , to power banks , speakers , and more. The company's products have a reputation for being high quality, with its recent gallium nitride (GaN) lineup of chargers proving particularly popular.

For Black Friday 2024 , Anker is hosting major sales across its hardware lineup, with discounts of up to 54 percent off. These deal prices are available on both the company's official storefront, as well as through Amazon. Here are some of the best deals currently on offer across Anker's portfolio of products.

Best Black Friday 2024 Anker deals

Anker MagGo Clear Magnetic Phone Case for iPhone 16 Pro Max $6.3 $18 Save $11.7 Anker's MagGO Clear Manetic Phone Case offers protection for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, without taking away from the phone's natural beauty. It also features a ring of magnets for MagSafe compatibility. $6.3 at Amazon

Anker Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Pro Max (2-pack) $7 $16 Save $9 Anker's 2-pack Screen Protector kit for the iPhone 15 Pro Max provides scratch and shatter resistance via its tempered glass design, along with an easy installation system out of the box. $7 at Amazon

Anker Prime Power Bank Power Station (60,000mAh) $90 $140 Save $50 Anker's Prime Power Bank Power Station is a massive 60,000mAh external battery bank and outdoor generator that's perfect for camping and as an at-home backup. $90 at Amazon

Anker MagGo Qi2 Power Bank (10,000 mAh) $54 $90 Save $36 Anker's MagGo Power Bank is a 10,000 mAh external battery pack that supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging, and comes with a foldable kickstand and an information display. $54 at Amazon

Best Black Friday 2024 Anker Soundcore deals

Soundcore Motion Boom Plus $108 $180 Save $72 Anker's Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is an IP67 certified portable Bluetooth speaker, with a built-in handle and strap, and a massive 13,400 mAh battery. $108 at Amazon

Soundcore AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones $65 $130 Save $65 Anker's Soundcore AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones are IPX7 water-resistant, feature Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 42 hours of music playback, and ship with 4 built-in microphones. $65 at Amazon

Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 Anker's Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds feature 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 30 hours of music playback, and a dual microphone design. $20 at Amazon

Soundcore A30i Smart Noise Cancelling Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Anker's Soundcore A30i Smart Noise Cancelling Earbuds come in a stylish lipstick-shaped charging case, and offer Bluetooth 5.4 and active noise cancellation (ANC). $20 at Amazon

Best Black Friday 2024 AnkerWork deals

AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone $70 $200 Save $130 Anker's AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone is a compact wireless mic that supports noise cancellation and provides a 15-hour battery life. $70 at Amazon

AnkerWork C310 Webcam $80 $100 Save $20 Anker's AnkerWork C310 Webcam is a 12-megapixel external computer camera that can record in 4K resolution, and comes with AI auto-framing and HDR support. $80 at Amazon

Best Black Friday 2024 Anker Eufy deals

Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX $130 $250 Save $120 Anker's Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX is a self-charging and autonomous vacuum cleaner that works with hard floor surfaces as well as with medium-pile carpets. $130 at Amazon

Eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $34 $60 Save $26 Anker's Eufy HomeVac H11 is a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner that weighs only 1.2 pounds, offers USB-based charging, and utilizes a cartridge-based filter type. $34 at Amazon

Eufy Security eufyCam S330 (4-Cam Kit) $430 $800 Save $370 Anker's Eufy Security eufyCam S330 is a set of 4 cameras at 4K resolution, meant to be placed outdoors for home surveillance. $430 at Amazon