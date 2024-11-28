Anker is a well-known electronics brand that offers a wide selection of peripherals, ranging from phone chargers , to power banks , speakers , and more. The company's products have a reputation for being high quality, with its recent gallium nitride (GaN) lineup of chargers proving particularly popular.
For Black Friday 2024 , Anker is hosting major sales across its hardware lineup, with discounts of up to 54 percent off. These deal prices are available on both the company's official storefront, as well as through Amazon. Here are some of the best deals currently on offer across Anker's portfolio of products.
Best Black Friday 2024 Anker deals
Anker MagGo Clear Magnetic Phone Case for iPhone 16 Pro Max
Anker's MagGO Clear Manetic Phone Case offers protection for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, without taking away from the phone's natural beauty. It also features a ring of magnets for MagSafe compatibility.
Anker Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Pro Max (2-pack)
Anker's 2-pack Screen Protector kit for the iPhone 15 Pro Max provides scratch and shatter resistance via its tempered glass design, along with an easy installation system out of the box.
Anker Prime Power Bank Power Station (60,000mAh)
Anker's Prime Power Bank Power Station is a massive 60,000mAh external battery bank and outdoor generator that's perfect for camping and as an at-home backup.
Anker MagGo Qi2 Power Bank (10,000 mAh)
Anker's MagGo Power Bank is a 10,000 mAh external battery pack that supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging, and comes with a foldable kickstand and an information display.
Best Black Friday 2024 Anker Soundcore deals
Soundcore Motion Boom Plus
Anker's Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is an IP67 certified portable Bluetooth speaker, with a built-in handle and strap, and a massive 13,400 mAh battery.
Soundcore AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones
Anker's Soundcore AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones are IPX7 water-resistant, feature Bluetooth 5.3 and up to 42 hours of music playback, and ship with 4 built-in microphones.
Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds
Anker's Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds feature 10mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 30 hours of music playback, and a dual microphone design.
Soundcore A30i Smart Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Anker's Soundcore A30i Smart Noise Cancelling Earbuds come in a stylish lipstick-shaped charging case, and offer Bluetooth 5.4 and active noise cancellation (ANC).
Best Black Friday 2024 AnkerWork deals
AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone
Anker's AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone is a compact wireless mic that supports noise cancellation and provides a 15-hour battery life.
AnkerWork C310 Webcam
Anker's AnkerWork C310 Webcam is a 12-megapixel external computer camera that can record in 4K resolution, and comes with AI auto-framing and HDR support.
Best Black Friday 2024 Anker Eufy deals
Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX
Anker's Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX is a self-charging and autonomous vacuum cleaner that works with hard floor surfaces as well as with medium-pile carpets.
Eufy HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Anker's Eufy HomeVac H11 is a cordless handheld vacuum cleaner that weighs only 1.2 pounds, offers USB-based charging, and utilizes a cartridge-based filter type.
Eufy Security eufyCam S330 (4-Cam Kit)
Anker's Eufy Security eufyCam S330 is a set of 4 cameras at 4K resolution, meant to be placed outdoors for home surveillance.
Eufy Video Smart Lock E330
Anker's Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a 3-in-1 keyless entry door lock that comes with a camera, a doorbell, and a fingerprint authentication sensor.