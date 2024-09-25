Key Takeaways "War of the Rohirrim" is a prequel to LOTR, but now fully animated.

In the over 20 years since Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy brought Middle-earth to life with a level of authenticity and care that never seemed possible, no other media set in Tolkien's universe has managed to compare. Not even The Hobbit trilogy, which Jackson came back to direct, was on that same level, and The Rings of Power show is mixed at best despite its insane budget. But those aren't the only stories in the history of Middle-earth to draw from, and the upcoming War of the Rohirrim is bringing one largely unknown tale to the big screen.

Set within the same adapted universe as Jackson's trilogy , War of the Rohirrim is set over 100 years before Bilbo finds that curious ring under the Misty Mountains and kicks off the events of the War of the Ring. But, as you can tell just by glancing at a screenshot or the trailer, this doesn't look anything like the other adaptations. Rather than go with another live-action movie, War of the Rohirrim is a fully animated film. As big as anime has become, some may not be convinced it can do the source material justice. Or, you may want some good recommendations on some existing anime with that Lord of the Rings flavor to get in the mood for when December rolls around. In either case, these fantasy anime fit the bill.

1 Vinland Saga is a brutal Viking epic

A gritty tale of revenge and loss

Vinland Saga Debut Date July 7, 2019 Number of episodes 24 See at Netflix

You don't have to dig very deep to find plenty of Viking inspiration in The Lord of the Rings. Vinland Saga is a story that dives deep into a single character over the course of their life in this world where the people are as cold and unforgiving as the winters. Throfinn is a young boy who loses his father early in life to an ambush by a group of mercenaries led by Askeladd. Thorfinn vows revenge for his father but must live and work for this same mercenary group to grow strong enough to challenge the leader. The show is exceptional at developing its complex characters, giving clear and empathetic motivations, but not pulling any punches when it comes to how swift death and tragedy can strike.

2 Berserk makes the One Ring look tame

Not a show for the faint of heart

Close

Berserk $44 $60 Save $16 Debut Date October 8, 1997 Number of episodes 25 $44 at Amazon

To be clear, I'm only talking about the '90s anime, not the CGI abominations that came after. If you want more of the story after that, read the manga. Berserk itself has a lot of similarities to Lord of the Rings. They are both set in medieval-inspired worlds with light magic systems, demons, and great evils to be defeated. However, Berserk isn't afraid to let the forces of evil show just how cruel they can be. In fact, even the average person in this world is selfish and cruel. The story itself follows a swordsman named Guts who joins a mercenary group called the Band of the Hawk led by a character named Griffith. Griffith just so happens to hold a very special object called a Behelit that can grant its owner great power in exchange for an equally great sacrifice.

3 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is the ultimate tearjerker

If you thought the end of the Lord of the Rings was sad...

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Debut Date September 29, 2023 Number of episodes 28 See at Amazon

Make sure you've got your tissues ready when you start this one.

The conclusion to any epic story, even when the heroes are victorious, always leaves you with a bitter sense of loss. There's a sadness that comes from knowing the adventure is over and these characters will drift apart, slowly or right away. Frieren begins at the end of such an adventure, where a group of adventurers have defeated an evil Demon King. Frieren, the elven mage of the group, naturally does not age as her comrades do. Before she knows it, her companions have all become old while she remains the same, and one even passes away without her having seen him at all since the adventure. This begins her adventure to give her fallen companion a proper farewell. Make sure you've got your tissues ready when you start this one.

4 The Heroic Legend of Arslan gives strong Aragorn vibes

A lost prince attempting to reclaim his kingdom

The Heroic Legend of Arslan Debut Date April 15, 2015 Number of episodes 25 See at Amazon

Aragorn is easily one of the most popular and respected characters in The Lord of the Rings, which is largely due to his arc from a ranger to a king. Arslan undergoes a similar journey but in very different circumstances. He is the prince to a cruel king but is still eager to prove his mettle on the battlefield in an ongoing conflict. While he is gone, his father is betrayed and his kingdom falls and the opposing army is out for his head to end his family line. With only his loyal general by his side, Arslan must grow into a leader very quickly on the run and try to rally support to reclaim his kingdom. There's a bit more to the political threads in this saga, but the action and characters are so beautifully done, you'll stay on the edge of your seat.

5 Moribito: Guardian of The Spirit feels like a mini-fellowship

A guardian and a prince on a long journey

Moribito: Guardian Of The Spirit Release Date April 7, 2007 Number of Episodes See at Amazon

If there's one thing I love about The Lord of the Rings is how easy it is to convey its core plot: A group of heroes must travel across the world to destroy an evil magic ring. Yes, there's a lot more detail and nuance to it, but having that simple line to sell the premise goes a long way. The same is true for Moribito, which is about a warrior attempting to atone for past mistakes by saving the life of a prince. The wrinkles here include who Moribito is, why this prince is being hunted, and where their adventure takes them, but that core idea is solid and well fleshed out over the course of the series. With a main cast of just two, we get plenty of time to explore the slow budding of these characters' relationship and become attached before the conclusion.