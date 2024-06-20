Key Takeaways Anime-based video games often prioritize capitalizing on show popularity rather than quality.

Some anime games surpass their source material in quality and gameplay.

Anime games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 shine despite anime-game stereotypes.

Anime and video games are like peanut butter and chocolate. They were meant to mix, and not just in one direction. It started off with anime being adapted into games, but we've also had it go the opposite way and have games get anime adaptations. However perfect the two ingredients are, however, you need the right chefs to make the mix work. Unfortunately, more often than not, games based on anime are budget games just trying to capitalize off the popularity of a show and not make a great or faithful game. If any shonen anime takes off, you can bet there's a cheap 3D arena fighter on the way.

Just like with TV adaptations of games, there are instances where the stars align and a studio actually has the budget and freedom to make a great game based on our favorite anime. In these cases, the games can sometimes even surpass the quality of the show. I know, that's blasphemy to say, but I stand by my opinion that these anime games are as good as, if not better, than the source material.

1 Dragon Ball FighterZ

Hyper-fighting bliss

I'm going to kill two birds with one stone here and take both the entire fighting game genre and all Dragon Ball games off the table in one entry. I could've made an entire list with just DBZ fighting games, so I'm cutting myself off at one to make it more fun, and that one couldn't be anything else but Dragon Ball FighterZ. Developed by ArcSystem Works, FighterZ lets players create a team of three fighters to use as assists and swap out on the fly in battle. Just like the show, this game is fast. Characters will dash, fly, and teleport all around while shooting Ki blasts and throwing flurries of punches. Each character's moves are ripped right from the show and manga to be as accurate as possible for fans, and it all looks beautiful in motion. Even if you're not a fighting game person, the systems are easy enough that anyone can feel like a Z fighter in an epic clash from the show.

2 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

All killer, no filler

The second and last of the big three to hit this list is Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. I'm saying 4 here, but I'm really rolling in the entire Ultimate Ninja Storm series since they all tell the complete story when played together. I know I bashed the whole 3D arena fighter genre in my opening, but this series is the exception. I'll admit the actual combat depth isn't even close to something like FighterZ but the spectacle is exactly what you want from a game based on Naruto. When the QTEs kick in and the game starts portraying the insane feats these ninja can pull off, it feels just as epic as the show. In fact, it could even be the better way to experience it, since the game is able to capture the battles so well and cut out a ton of filler at the same time.

3 Attack on Titan 2

Tatakai

The one thing an Attack on Titan game would have to get perfect to succeed is the iconic 3D maneuver gear. The way the characters zip and boost through the cities and forests to escape and attack the titans is half the reason the show is so cool. Attack on Titan 2 found a perfect balance of complexity and sense of speed and control with the movement. You don't have to manually aim each individual grapple, and once you connect to a titan you can easily start rotating around them to boost in to hit their weak points. It all comes together to make you feel like a capable soldier, but with plenty of room to hone your skills and become a master. The only downside is there was no third game to finish the story.

4 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

You activated my trap card

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the digital version of the in-universe card game where players can build your own deck and battle against the computer or others online. Unlike the show, there's no last-second secret cards or random rules introduced mid-match. The game is complex, yes, but follows a logic and is super addicting if you like games like Magic: The Gathering. This is a free-to-play game as well, so you have nothing to risk giving it a shot. There's a fantastic tutorial and story mode to help you understand and get some early cards before going against real players. Watching someone play cards is never as fun as playing yourself.

5 Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Omae Wa Mou Shindeiru

Unless you're an old-head like me, you may not have even watched Fist of the North Star. That's fine, because Lost Paradise is the superior way to experience this admittedly rough-looking classic. What's so perfect about this anime turning into a game is developer Ryo Ga Gotoku, who you might know as the developer of the Like a Dragon games. Lost Paradise is exactly that style of game, only wrapped in the Fist of the North Star aesthetic. You have a hub town to explore, tons of mini-games, side stories, and over-the-top brawling action. Any action RPG fan, even if they don't know the anime, will have a blast punching their way through Lost Paradise.