Modern Android phones make traveling a breeze, and you won't have to worry about language barrier misunderstandings or finding yourself lost in a new city if you have the right apps on hand. The best Android traveling apps are usually free and worth downloading before your vacation or business trip because they'll reduce stress and streamline the experience.

Countless apps are available to improve your travel experience, but we narrowed it down to the seven must-haves for any trip or adventure. All our picks are user-friendly and can assist with packing your bags, converting currency, and other handy uses.

1 Google Maps

Never get lost again

Google Maps See at Google Play Store

Google Maps is a no-brainer for travel, but it's worth highlighting anyway because it can help you find your way to almost anywhere. Google Maps can find the fastest and most direct way to get where you're going. More importantly, it can help you avoid getting lost in a potentially dangerous place.

One of the blessings of Maps being integrated into the Google ecosystem is that the app can display all kinds of useful information apart from navigation routes. It allows you to find hotels, restaurants, and other points of interest easily and provides reviews and other details to help you make the best choice in unfamiliar places.

2 TripIt

Plan ahead for stress-free trips

TripIt See at Google Play Store

It's easy to miss flight connections or experience other complications if you don't have a planning app like TripIt to keep track of all your car rentals, hotel bookings, and other important travel information. TripIt is user-friendly and creates an easy-to-read itinerary with all your travel details laid out in front of you on a single page.

The app links to your emails and creates reminders to keep you informed of where you need to be and if there are any delays along the way. You can also share your itinerary with family and friends so they know where you are and when to pick you up or drop you off.

3 XE Currency

Easy conversion anywhere

XE Currency See at Google Play Store

The XE Currency conversion app can help you manage your vacation budget and avoid getting overcharged abroad. It's probably one of my most-used apps when I'm away because I can easily convert restaurant bills, travel fares, and other payments, and it works offline if I pre-program exchange rates when connected to Wi-Fi.

The app supports most major currencies and includes other handy features to manage your finances on the road. You can send money to countries worldwide using various methods, like credit cards and wire transfers, and the charts function lets you monitor fluctuating rates to get the best deal when converting money.

4 PackPoint

Peace of mind that you have everything you need

PackPoint See at Google Play Store

I can't seem to travel anywhere without forgetting something, so I use PackPoint to ensure I have everything I need for my trip. PackPoint makes traveling easier and less stressful by offering in-depth checklists of things to take on vacation, so you'll never find yourself stuck without your toothbrush or phone charger when you're far from home again.

You can also create custom trips and packing templates, although some features are locked behind a paywall. Once you've created your list, you can easily share it with your spouse, kids, or friends via email, so everyone knows what you're taking.

5 Rain Rain Sleep Sounds

Easy sleep on planes and trains

Rain Rain Sleep Sounds See at Google Play Store

Getting good sleep on longer flights or train journeys is critical to feeling fresh for your business meeting or vacation. Rain Rain Sleep Sounds is a straightforward app that drowns out crying kids, snoring passengers, and other unwanted noises with soothing alternatives to help you relax.

To get the best experience, you'll need to fill out a questionnaire about your sleeping patterns, and then you can choose from a list of soothing sounds to listen to. The list is endless, and you can choose between natural rain, wind, and waves or alternatives like cars, fans, and wind chimes to put you to sleep. This app isn't just for traveling and works equally well at home if you don't have a smart alarm clock.​​​​​​​

6 Google Translate

Make friends in any language

Google Translate See at Google Play Store

Google Translate is another essential traveling app because it allows you to communicate in most languages. The app has an easy text converter to translate signs and other information, and you can avoid awkward social situations when ordering food or asking for directions if you use the Conversation function to translate speech in real-time.

Other handy features include Transcribe, which listens to your voice and converts what you're saying into writing in the language of your choice. You can also use the Camera function to focus on an object, and the app will instantly convert the writing on it to whichever language you prefer.

7 Uber

Get around safely anywhere

Uber See at Google Play Store

You don't need to stress about finding a taxi late at night or haggling with drivers over the price when you can use Uber to get around instead. Uber is safe and reliable, and it's always easily accessible on your phone. You can even schedule pickups in advance if you're worried about not having internet wherever you are.

The app is user-friendly and accepts most payment options. It's also affordable, often cheaper, and safer than alternatives. If you're hungry, you don't need to go out and navigate traffic when Uber Eats can deliver delicious food from nearby restaurants to your doorstep.

FAQ

Q: Are travel apps free?

Most Android travel apps have free versions with decent functions and include some premium features locked behind a paywall.

Q: Which is the best map and navigation app?

Google Maps is considered to be the best navigation app because it has the widest and most up-to-date coverage and includes reviews and recommendations for nearby points of interest.

Q: Are Android travel apps available on iPhones?

All the apps listed are available for iPhones and are easily available from the app store.