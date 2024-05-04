Key Takeaways Google Podcasts on Android was recently shut down, which prompted users to find other podcast apps.

Android offers feature-rich podcast apps like Podcast Addict or Pocket Casts, more streamlined options such as Pod Bean, and even AntennaPod, an open-source project.

Alternatively, music streaming services like Spotify or Tidal can also play podcasts if you're already paying for the subscription.

Whether you're driving, going to the gym, or just catching up on some chores at home, podcasts are one of the best companions for any task. They're not so engaging as to distract you from your work, but they're a great way to keep your mind occupied with something fun while doing something repetitive or boring. Just pop in your favorite noise-cancelling headphones, and sink into your own space.

However, if you're an Android user, your podcasting might have taken a turn for the worse lately. Google pulled the trigger on the Google Podcasts app -- one of the best and most popular podcast applications on the Google Play Store. To the outcry of loyal users, the app shut down on 2 April in the US and is set to be completely defunct by June. So, in the wake of this loss, it's time to find another podcast app on Android.

Fortunately, Android's app store is full of incredible, feature-rich apps that will make listening to podcasts an even bigger joy. Whether you prefer a streamlined, easy to use UI, or a feature-rich experience with various in-depth options -- or something in between -- we've compiled a list of excellent podcasting apps that will make sure you're completely engrossed in a story.

1 Podcast Addict

As addictive as it's great to use

Close

Podcast Addict See at Google Play Store

Podcast Addict is probably the best, most feature-rich podcast app you can get on Android right now. It looks modern and slick but doesn't compromise on readability and clarity, making it an excellent middle-ground.

However, where Podcast Addict really shines is in its featureset. It allows you to set sleep timers and customize auto-download settings to always have new episodes of your favorite podcasts available online. Of course, there is also the ability to import your podcast library using the standard OPML files.

If you pay for the premium version, which is only $0.99/month or $9.99/year, you get access to even more settings, such as playback stats and cool audio-boost possibilities, but even the free version is a joy to use.

2 Pocket Casts

Sleek but controversial

Close

Pocket Casts See at Google Play Store

Its great strength is its main interface with easy-to-find podcasts and an intelligent algorithm for finding new series to listen to.

Pocket Casts is an interesting example of a podcast app that you'll either love or hate. It has by far the most modern, thought-out design, which looks cool and is extremely intuitive -- a far cry from the more minimal and dated look of other podcasting apps. Its great strength is its main interface with easy-to-find podcasts and an intelligent algorithm for finding new series to listen to.

There are, of course, a slew of other features, such as automatic downloads, subscriptions, and organizing by seasons, and even more good stuff locked behind a $20/year subscription.

That being said, the app seems to struggle to run well on some phones, with a recent influx of worse reviews on Google Play Store. If it works well for you -- it does for me -- you're in luck, but waiting for a new update might be your best bet.

3 AntennaPod

Open source podcast app