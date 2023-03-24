Google appears to be testing a new change to the way the Play Store handles apps on multiple devices, and it could change the way people use it for the better.

While Android has let people remotely install apps on their phones and tablets for some time, it's now thought that Google is testing a change that will have those apps automatically sync between devices. That is, apps downloaded on one device will automatically download on other devices as well — so long as they're signed into the same Google account of course.

Game, changed

That of course is exactly the way that iPhones and iPads have also worked for a very long time, although the feature can also be disabled if desired. But when enabled, anyone who downloads an app on their iPhone will also see the iPad version land on their tablet as well. As if by magic, and with no manual intervention whatsoever.

Now, it's said that Google is testing something similar although it appears to be with a very small pool of people. Only one person appears to have noticed the feature so far, and they shared details on Twitter via Android Police's Artem Russakovski.

As they note, this change also means that people can install apps on their other phones remotely, right from their main phone, for the first time. Previously, it was only available via the Google Play Store website unless installing on tablets, Google TV devices, and smartwatches.

There is unfortunately no telling when this new capability will roll out to more people and it's still very much early days. We'll learn more information as more and more people get their hands on these new features as well, so fingers crossed that starts to happen soon.