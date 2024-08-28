Key Takeaways Android launchers are an ingenious way to change the look and feel of your operating system without adding much in the way of complexity.

Unfortunately, competing platforms don't offer support for launcher-style apps.

Even desktop operating systems, which offer tons of interface customization options, would stand to benefit from adopting the streamlined launcher-based paradigm.

One of the most compelling features of the Android operating system is its built-in support for third-party home screen launchers. These apps are downloadable just like any other, but they take on the role of replacing your phone's home screen with something entirely different.

Tons of Android launchers exist out there, ranging from the customization-heavy Nova Launcher, to the elegant and list-based Niagara Launcher. No matter which one you spring for, you'll find home screen controls, bespoke interface designs, and unique setup options aplenty.

With how flexible home screen launchers are on Android, and with how accessible they are to everyday users, it makes me sorely wish there was an equivalent solution available on competing platforms.

iOS and iPadOS would be the perfect home for launcher-style apps

Imagine the unique home screen solutions that third party developers would come up with for the iPhone

My personal Android launcher of choice is Niagara, which is beautifully built with excellent attention to detail. I'd absolutely love to be able to use Niagara on my iPhone or iPad, considering how frequently I switch between the iPhone and Android smartphones.

Of course, most people don't cycle between phone brands particularly frequently, but muscle memory is king: A basic Android-esque launcher would make the transition to iOS a much smoother one for anyone considering jumping ship.

What's more, the framework is already in place for Apple to adopt home screen launcher apps into the mix. Android is similar to iOS and iPadOS in its mobile-first and app marketplace-centric user experience, which provides a basic blueprint for Apple to follow.

Apple has a well-publicized and tightly held grip on the kinds of apps it allows in its App Store, but I do have some hope. If you had told me a couple of years ago that retro game emulation apps would be topping the iOS charts, I'd have said you're bluffing.

Even desktop operating systems could benefit from launcher apps

Launchers could democratize the desktop experience in a big way

When it comes to desktop PC operating systems, interface customization is already pretty commonplace. There are tons of apps and programs available that can alter the look and feel of the system, and it's more than possible to tweak most UI and shell elements.

Windows in particular is an extremely flexible OS, and with some tinkering you can outright remake the interface in your own image. Popular solutions like StartAllBack and Start11, for example, let you replace the Start Menu and taskbar interface elements with entirely new ones.

The missing element is a simple Android launcher-style setup that integrates into the system, which would make downloading, installing, activating, and cycling through desktop replacements a breeze. For as great as those aforementioned Windows programs are, they aren't the most user-friendly solutions for most PC users.

Could we actually see launcher apps make their way into Apple's App Store and even the Microsoft Store?

In an ideal world, I'd be able to download Niagara Launcher onto my iPhone and sync my layout without a hitch. This, of course, isn't the current state of things, but that could very well change in due time. Whether you're in favor of it or not, the European Union and United States governments are both mounting pressure on Apple to loosen up on the rigidity of its software policies.

On the PC side of the equation, there's not much stopping an enterprising developer from creating a desktop launcher that can replace the default one in terms of functionality. The real problem here lies in the lack of API and framework support that would be needed to integrate the launcher into the system at large.

Big tech companies aren't exactly champing at the bit to usher in an era of desktop replacement apps, so I unfortunately don't see the prospects as likely in the short term. For the time being, it's still more than possible to tweak your PC's interface, but it's not nearly as accessible as it has the potential to one day be.

I genuinely hope that launchers one day land on operating systems beyond the scope of Android. I can envision a scenario in which a rich ecosystem of home screen and desktop replacement apps fill the charts, and properly enter into mainstream discourse.