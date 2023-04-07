Google has announced two changes to the way Android works and what it will require from developers in an attempt to improve user privacy. The changes will of course apply to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as other phones running the Android mobile operating system.

The first change will require that all apps that allow accounts to be created will also allow them to be deleted, while another change will prevent specific apps from accessing contacts and photos.

Privacy comes first

The first of the two changes relates to accounts, with Android Central pointing to a new policy outlined on the Android Developers Blog. According to that policy, developers will need to make it easier for people to delete their accounts, including the data associated with them.

"For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online," the blog post says. "This web requirement, which you will link in your Data safety form, is especially important so that a user can request account and data deletion without having to reinstall an app." This follows a similar requirement made by Apple for all apps installed via the App Store. As for Google, developers will need to have its ducks in a row in December 2023 with changes expected to kick in in early 2024. Developers who need an extension can apparently ask for one that takes them to the end of May 2024, however.

Secondly, Google is stopping personal loan apps from accessing a user's photos or contacts in an attempt to prevent predatory loan behaviors according to a TechCrunch report. A post to a Google Play support forum outlines the details. "We’re updating our Personal Loans policy to state that apps aiming to provide or facilitate personal loans may not access user contacts or photos," Google says. That change will come into force on 31 May, 2023.