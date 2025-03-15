Summary Your phone is the most personal computer you own and deserving of customization.

You can use launchers, icon packs, and widgets to change how your home screen looks and works.

A lot of options are available for free, but you might have to pay to get truly new features.

It feels cliché to say, but only because it's never been more true: Your phone is the most personal computer you own. Not only is it so portable that you in some sense "wear" it, either in a pocket or a bag, but it's the first (and in some cases only) place people go to find information, communicate, and create. Making your phone feel like your own should make it feel better to use -- or at the very least, it will help it feel deserving of the large role it plays in your life.

Not every smartphone offers the same level of customization, but both Android and iOS have gotten better over the years in terms of how easy they make it to change how your phone looks and works ( iOS has taken huge strides ), but if customization is what matters most to you, you're still going to get the most flexibility out of an Android phone. So, in an effort to have the coolest or at least the most "me" Pixel out there, here are some of the steps I take to customize my phone's home screen, that should be applicable to anyone else with a modern Android phone.

1 Set a new wallpaper

It's the visual hiding behind everything

One of the simplest ways to customize your phone's home screen is to change its wallpaper. As the background that lives behind basically everything that is an open app, it's only natural that a wallpaper can really change the vibe of your phone. You can long-press on your Android phone's current home screen should open up a menu that lets you quickly change things around.

In terms of where your wallpaper should come from, Google has pretty built-in options, but if you use a custom launcher, you can get a bunch of new wallpapers that way, too. There are also plenty of wallpaper apps that might have something you want. What matters is that you're happy with what you pick.

2 Install a new launcher

A launcher can fundamentally change how your phone behaves

Smart Launcher 6 Smart Launcher 6 is a custom launcher for Android phones that lets you place apps and widgets wherever you want and resize them to any shape or size you need. See at Google Play Store

Your launcher governs how your home screen and app drawer work. Using a new one can make for one of the most visible changes you can make to your phone. The Pixel launcher on Google's first-party hardware has enough features for most people to both build a home screen that looks how they want, with the right number of features that will make their phone more useful than distracting, too.

It's worth admitting that new launchers can have a learning curve as you get up to speed...

If you have something specific in mind, Niagra Launcher is a great option for a more minimalistic approach, with a scrollable list of apps rather than a grid. I've been experimenting with Smart Launcher 6 because of its system of adaptive widgets that can become any size (Smart Launcher describes this as a "Fluid Grid" system) and organizational features in the app drawer that automatically sort your apps based on their use-case. It's worth admitting that new launchers can have a learning curve as you get up to speed, and, unfortunately, most of them require a premium subscription or the purchase of a lifetime license to access all of their features. Still, a launcher will change your home screen the fastest out of all the options in this list.

3 Swap in new icons

Change how apps look from the outside

Icon Pack Studio Icon Pack Studio is an app icon creation tool that lets you change the look, color, and shape of your apps directly on your phone. See at Google Play Store

Once you have a launcher and wallpaper you like, you might want to consider swapping out your app icons, which, next to widgets, take up the majority of space on your home screen. Most major third-party launchers support icon packs. You download them as a simple app from the Play Store, then apply them to your launcher from inside the icon app itself.

The developers behind Smart Launcher have an icon-making app called Icon Pack Studio that makes it relatively straightforward to create custom packs, or even just tweak the existing options you already have on your phone. It can take a while, so make sure you're willing to set aside some time to get your icons looking how you want them to. For a pre-built option, Retro Mode -- Neon by Moertel Pixel Art offers fun, pixelated app icons that I thought looked pretty good. Just be aware they don't have an icon for every app you might want.

4 Experiment with widgets

You don't need to open an app to get things done