Modern Android phones are media powerhouses with high-resolution displays and fantastic sound for enjoying movies and shows and listening to music and podcasts. They provide quality entertainment wherever you are, and the difficult part is choosing what to watch out of the countless options on various platforms.

With this in mind, here are 8 of my favourite entertainment apps for Android to make it easier to enjoy your favorite content and optimize performance. I understand that countless Android apps are available, but I feel these are the best for screen and sound aficionados looking for the best user experience.

1 Netflix

The original streaming service

Netflix/Pocket-lint

Netflix provides a vast content library with the best movies and shows for the whole family.

Netflix remains a strong contender for the best streaming service despite stiff competition because of its simple subscription plans and huge content selection. The service is renowned for its hit TV shows like Stranger Things and One Piece, although its exclusive movies are a mixed bag, with recent titles like Trigger Warning and Atlas failing to impress critics and audiences.

Finding your favorite shows is easy with the user-friendly menu that feels like home to most users. The app also provides recommendations based on what you like and rotates content, so there's always something fresh to watch. If you don't like Netflix, you can try other great streaming services like Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu to see what they offer.

2 Pocket Casts

All the podcasts you like in one place

Pocket Casts/Pocket-lint

Pocket Casts has a userfriendly interface and huge podcast library so you'll never run out of entertainment on your Android phone.

Pocket Cast is a one-stop shop for podcast lovers, allowing them to find all the content they like in a single place instead of switching between platforms. Its simple and user-friendly interface makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the vast library includes categories like True Crime, Comedy, Education, and many others, so you'll never run out of fresh content.

Another advantage of Pocket Cast is that all the podcasts are logically laid out with all the episodes in the correct order and in one place. When you've found the podcast you like, you can cast it from your Android phone to laptops or TVs on the same network if you want better sound quality. You can also use the Profile feature to track your stats and manage your bookmarks.

3 VLC

Play and sound or video files with no problems

VLC / Pocket-lint

VLC is the best media player because it offers the widest compatibility and allows you to play all sound and video formats.

VLC remains the top media player, despite new competitors challenging its throne, because you can trust it to play all your files. VLC supports popular video and sound formats, including WAV, MP3, AAC, and MP4, without extra downloads, making it excellent for playing content across Android and Apple without compatibility issues. It also supports older, more obscure formats to play content from DVRs and other legacy devices.

Upon installation, the app scans all your media files and separates them into audio and video folders, with all the files in alphabetical order so they're easy to find. VLC's sparse interface won't win any innovation prizes, but it's simple enough for anyone to use and does the job. It still offers various customization options, and you can download skins and other add-ons to personalize the experience or enhance its functionality.

4 Power Amp

The best way to play music on Android

Power Amp/Pocket-lint

Poweramp is one of Android's best music player apps because of its modern interface, customization options, and excellent sound quality.

Poweramp is one of the best audio apps for music enthusiasts because of its fantastic sound quality and customization options. It's worth checking out if you want something more advanced than your phone's built-in player because it has one of the best equalizers in the business to fine-tune your listening experience, and you can save presets for different songs or genres.

Few media players can match Poweramps' stylish interface, which oozes quality with a premium feel and responsive touch controls for playing tracks and accessing the settings. The same goes for the equalizer and tone settings pages, with virtual dials and luminous colors to indicate levels. You can easily search for the tune you want to play with the Library that sorts your music by artist, album, first and last-played, and other categories, so they're easy to find.

5 Justwatch

Find what you want to watch in no time

Justwatch/Pocket-lint

JustWatch is a must-have app if you have multiple streaming services because it instantly finds what you're looking for across all platforms.

Finding a particular movie or show can be frustrating when you're subscribed to multiple streaming services. JustWatch saves you time and makes it easy to search across the streaming services you choose to find what you're looking for. The app will then let you know where it's available and display the streaming, rental, and purchase prices so you can decide on the best option.

Apart from the handy search feature, JustWatch has a page dedicated to new releases and includes the Newly Added, Leaving Soon, and Coming Soon categories to keep you up-to-date on what's available. If you're unsure what to watch, try the Popular page, which recommends the best shows and movies on all your platforms.

6 Cinema HD

Watch the latest movies for free

Cinema HD/Pocket-lint

Cinema HD See at Google Play Store

Cinema HD offers a vast selection of old and new movies if you're willing to put up with ads. It's a free alternative to mainstream streaming services and offers the latest titles from most platforms in high-resolution. You can also use the handy search engine to find movies you like by genre, country, or popularity, depending on what you're looking for.

Nothing's truly free, and you'll need to make some sacrifices to enjoy Cinema HD's massive library. The app can be clunky, with some genre and country tags without content. Playback can also be challenging because you can pause whatever you're watching, but there's no way to rewind or skip scenes.

7 Media Monkey

Categorize your content to reduce clutter

Media Monkey/Pocket-lint

Media Monkey is an excellent media player that supports most formats and casts to laptops, TVs and other devices.

Media Monkey is for organized people who don't want random files everywhere and prefer to have everything cataloged, labeled, and in the correct place for easy access. Upon installation, the app finds all your media files and can import your playlists and settings from other programs. One of the best things about Media Monkey is its organizational structure, with separate icons for Genres, Podcasts, Audiobooks, and more to access your content easily.

The app is also a fantastic media player in its own right and can rival premium options like VLC in terms of compatibility. Media Monkey has a modern interface with an in-depth equalizer and can play most sound and video formats. You can also cast content onto TVs, laptops, and other devices for improved picture and sound quality.

8 IMDB

Reviews and the latest news to help you choose

IMDB/Pocket-lint

IMDB provides the latest movie reviews, news, and booking information so you can make the right choice without wasting time scrolling through menus looking for something to watch.

Finding what to watch is the hardest part of having so many available streaming services because we have limited time and are overwhelmed by choice. IMDB provides all the relevant reviews, cast information, trailers, and other information to stop you from mindlessly scrolling through menus and assist you in finding something you'll enjoy.

The home page features all the latest releases and displays handy information like current box office standings and upcoming releases. You also get access to behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the stars, and everything else a movie buff could ask for to find the perfect title for movie night. If you know what you want to watch, the app can help you find local theaters and showtimes and book from your phone for added convenience.

FAQ

Q: Which is the best Streaming service on Android?

It depends on what content you prefer, but Netflix, HBO MAX, Disney+ and other streaming services all work well on Android.

Q: What's the best media player app on Android?

VLC is one of the best video and audio players because it's easy to use and supports most formats.

Q: Are Android entertainment apps available for iPhones?

Most popular media and entertainment apps work on Android and iPhone, but there are some that aren't supported.