In a sense, the answer to the title question is straightforward: An Android digital car key lets you unlock and/or start your vehicle using an Android phone. Google introduced the feature in 2021 alongside Android 12, just a year after Apple announced CarKey. Support continues to be relatively rare among car models, but the feature is likely to spread and even become de facto as the industry evolves. That should be accelerated by the adoption of EVs, since their buyers have come to expect high-tech conveniences.

How does Android digital car key work, though? And which phones and vehicles are compatible? We'll cover those questions in this guide, including some details you may not have considered.

How does Android digital car key work?

On a hardware level, the feature relies mostly on two technologies in modern smartphones: NFC (near-field communications) and/or UWB (ultra-wideband). You're probably familiar with NFC if you use Google Wallet in stores, but UWB is less common, mostly found on higher-end Google and Samsung devices. Beyond car keys, UWB also aids in Android's Quick Share file transfers.

Once you've met device and vehicle requirements (see below), a key is generated for Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet using an automaker's app, an email link, or in rarer cases, a vehicle's head unit (dashboard display). NFC-based keys require swiping your phone in front of an embedded reader, such as one in a door handle or ignition system. UWB has slightly longer range, and enables something Google dubs "passive entry" -- meaning a car will automatically unlock when you approach, start when you get in, and/or lock when you get out. Not every vehicle supports UWB, but those that do will always offer NFC as a backup.

For security purposes you can choose to disable passive entry, or toggle whether your phone needs to be unlocked for a key to work. The latter option can be limited to specific tasks -- you might require a phone unlock to get into your car, but not to start it once you're in the driver's seat.

You may also have access to remote controls for locking or unlocking a car, triggering its alarm, or popping the trunk. These depend on your car model, but note that all of Google's remote options use Bluetooth instead of NFC or UWB. You can't use Wi-Fi or cellular either, so there's no controlling your car from across town or across the country.

What are the requirements for Android digital car key?

The first thing is a compatible Android phone. That means:

All Google Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 onwards, including Fold models.

Many Samsung S- and Z-series phones from the Galaxy S21+ onwards. As a rule, though, you'll be setting up a Digital Key in Samsung Wallet.

Other select devices running Android 12 or later. Check your phone manufacturer's website.

As for vehicles, they have to specifically support Android-based keys, both in terms of wireless chips and software. If you're not sure that a car supports it, check the manufacturer's website for any references to digital keys.

Which vehicles support Android digital car key?

While many vehicles still lack any support for digital keys, whether Android-based, Apple-based, or proprietary, the number of automakers that have at least one compatible model is substantial. In fact there's no longer any easy way of keeping tabs, so we'll simply list all the major brands with some form of digital key. Be sure to verify Android compatibility if it's an important factor when shopping. BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai are among the confirmed backers for Google's format.

Audi

Acura

BMW

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Fiat

Ford

Genesis

GMC

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jeep

Kia

Land Rover

Lexus

Lucid

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Mini

Nissan

Porsche

Ram

Rivian

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

FAQ

Q: Can I use Android digital car key if my phone's battery dies?

Believe it or not, the answer is yes -- in some circumstances. Google explains that NFC may still work "for a few hours" after your phone's battery dies. That's not guaranteed however, and you're definitely out of luck if you've set your key to require a phone unlock. In short, don't rely exclusively on your Android key when you leave home.

Q: Can I share an Android digital car key?

Yes, you can. With Google Wallet, this typically means selecting the key and tapping Share car key. Sharing can be done direct with contacts or through a third-party app. The other person may have to authenticate their key using an activation code, a physical key, or a car's dashboard interface. Additionally, there may be the option of restricting someone's key so they can't drive your vehicle 24/7.

Google notes that sharing is only available for some cars in some markets, and only with some phones. You'll have to check with an automaker.