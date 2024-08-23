Key Takeaways Clock widgets are essential for Android users, offering quick time-checking convenience.

Digital Clock & Weather Widget, Antique Clock Widget, Flip Clock, Circle Clock, and Google Clock are top options.

Clock widgets offer customizable features, visual appeal, and useful functionalities for Android users.

Even if you're not an avid widget user, there's a good chance that you have a clock pinned to the top of your Android phone's home screen. Clock widgets are part and parcel with the Android experience, and for good reason -- they're extremely useful for quickly glancing at the time.

There have been tons of clock widgets that have risen and fallen in popularity over the years, but here are 5 of my personal favorite options.

1 Digital Clock & Weather Widget

A popular and user-friendly option

Digital Clock & Weather Widget A solid and simple option that gets the job done. See at Google Play Store

Digital Clock & Weather Widget is a popular solution that's been around for quite some time. You may be familiar with it under a different name -- the widget was once known as Digital Clock Widget Xperia. While the name may have changed, the widget itself is still as solid as ever.

By default, the widget closely resembles the appearance of Sony's classic Xperia home screen clock. It's possible to tweak the appearance of the widget, with plenty of customization options to scroll through. Options to adjust colors, fonts, layouts, and more are all present.

Digital Clock & Weather Widget can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. There's an optional in-app purchase to unlock the Premium app tier, which unlocks extra visual settings and an ad-free experience.

2 Antique Clock Widget

Ideal for those with a rustic sense of taste

Antique Clock Widget A great option for fans of traditional analogue timepieces. See at Google Play Store

I'm particularly fond of Antique Clock Widget, because of how consistently it leans into its vintage clock motif. Some may scoff at the very idea of an analogue clock being placed on a digital phone display, but I find it visually charming.

There are a number of visual choices to choose from, and each one is tasteful. The widget customization interface is another highlight, fitting right in with the antique aesthetic the developers are going for.

Antique Clock Widget is a free download from the Google Play Store. The app interface hosts advertisements, and it'll ask you to watch individual ads to unlock extra tweaks and clock hand designs. Unfortunately, there's currently no option to remove all ads via a single-time payment.

3 Flip Clock: World Clock

A throwback to the legendary HTC Flip Clock days

Flip Clock: World Clock A modern-day revamp of the legendary HTC Flip Clock widget. See at Google Play Store

HTC's Flip Clock widget is downright legendary -- HTC phones played an important role in the foundational years of the Android OS , and the company's flagship widget holds a special place in my heart.

While there's no official Flip Clock offering from HTC on the Play Store, a number of third-party developers have crafted their own take on the widget style. My personal favorite is Flip Clock, which is visually attractive, responsive, and offers a very pleasant in-app experience.

Flip Clock: World Clock is free to download from the Google Play Store. There are no ads to worry about here -- just an option to support the work of the developers via donation.

4 Circle Clock

Simplistic circularity

Circle Clock A simple but attractive option that displays seconds in a circular layout. See at Google Play Store

Circle Clock is another personal favorite of mine, perfectly blending both simplicity and the potential for customization. The circular design reminds me of earlier Motorola phones, which shipped with a similarly styled time-keeping widget by default.

Like the other clock widgets on this list, there's a reasonable helping of customization options on deck here. No matter which visual style you spring for, you'll end up with a pleasing final result.

Circle Clock can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. There's an optional Premium tier on offer, which unlocks extra options, an hourly beep tone, as well as an ad-free interface.

5 Google Clock

Refreshed with Material You eye candy

Google Clock Google's default clock app for Android, which comes with solid widget options. See at Google Play Store

If you just want to keep it simple, then there's no better option than Google's in-house selection of clock widgets. The company recently refreshed its entire lineup to better fit in with the Material You design language, and the visuals speak for themselves.

There are a surprising amount of widget designs available to choose from, though customization is limited to a simple choice between a solid or transparent backdrop. Each widget is highly flexible in that it can be dynamically resized, and it'll automatically adjust color tone to match your current wallpaper.

Google's clock widgets are tied to the company's Clock app, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. There aren't any ads to worry about, and you'll be downloading a full-blown clock app in the process. If you happen to own a Pixel phone, then the Clock app is installed on your phone by default.