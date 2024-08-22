Key Takeaways Battery widgets aren't as necessary on Android as they used to be.

That being said, they can still be a useful addition to your home screen setup.

Here are 5 battery widgets that always keep me up to date on both battery life and battery health.

Battery widgets were once commonplace on Android home screens, back in the days when many phone manufacturer skins lacked a dedicated battery percentage in the status bar. These days, things have changed -- the option to display your current battery life at the top of your screen is now an industry standard.

That being said, there are still plenty of high-quality battery widgets available on the Google Play Store, many of which provide additional battery-related statistics that you can't access directly out of the box. Here are five widgets that I find useful for keeping up with the health and status of my own phone's power pack.

1 Gauge Battery Widget 2022

A simple solution that presents info via a gauge meter

Gauge Battery Widget 2022 A simple but charming gauge-style battery widget. See at Google Play Store

Gauge Battery Widget 2022 is a no-nonsense solution if you're looking for a quick and effective way to glance at battery life on your home screen. The gauge-based design is unique compared to most other battery widgets, which tend to use a simple circle or pill-shaped design to convey battery status.

Tapping on the app launches you into the configuration screen, which provides some options for tweaking the appearance of the widget. Unfortunately, it's not possible to drag the widget itself to resize it -- there are three size choices here, and none of them are particularly large.

Gauge Battery Widget 2022 is a free download on the Google Play Store. An optional in-app purchase unlocks extra customization settings, a bespoke power-saving mode, as well as the removal of ads.

2 Battery Guru

An all-encompassing battery app with a simple companion widget

Battery Guru A battery information app with a simple companion widget. See at Google Play Store

Battery Guru offers far more than simply a home screen widget -- the application itself is jam-packed with useful insights and data regarding the health of your phone's battery.

As for the widget itself, it's pleasantly minimalistic and fits well with Google's current Material You design language that permeates the Android operating system. Simply tapping the widget launches you into the main app interface, which provides metrics including battery temperature, electric current, and more.

Unfortunately, there's only one size variant on offer, and it's fairly small. This limits the potential of the widget in terms of its glanceability, so I'd love to see additional size options added in a future update.

Battery Guru is a free download from the Google Play Store, with an optional recurring subscription that unlocks a fully ad-free experience. Unfortunately, there's no one-time purchase option available at this time.

3 Ampere

Clean widget options that help you monitor your battery health

Ampere An app for battery information that includes attractive widget options. See at Google Play Store

Ampere is similar to Battery Guru in that it provides an in-app experience for keeping track of your battery metrics. Tapping on a configured widget will land you on a page that displays battery health, cycle count, temperature, voltage, and more.

The widget designs are visually pleasing and fit in perfectly with the general Android look and feel. There's a choice between circular icon-esque widgets or more conventional rectangular designs.

Ampere is a free download directly from the Google Play Store, with no in-app purchases or ads to worry about.

4 Battery Widget Reborn 2024

The perfect option for those who enjoy looking at graphs

Battery Widget Reborn 2024 The ideal widget for quick access to battery data in a chart layout. See at Google Play Store

Battery Widget Reborn is a wonderful solution if you're a fan of chart-based data collection. The widget displays your battery percentage on the y-axis and time of day on the x-axis.

Tapping on the widget will launch you directly into the configuration page, where you can adjust colors and background fill. The data provided by this app can also be found within the main settings app, but it's convenient to be able to place the graph directly onto your home screen.

Battery Widget Reborn 2024 can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. An in-app purchase unlocks additional customization options and an ad-free experience.

5 Google's Pixel battery widget

A stylish and flexible option that syncs with your peripherals

Sometimes the in-house solution is all you need, and Google has admittedly done a great job with its proprietary battery widget. The search giant redesigned the widget to coincide with its big Material You push starting with Android 12.

The result is a visually attractive widget that's flexible by nature -- it can be dynamically reshaped and resized, which then adjusts the information provided on screen. An added bonus here is that it displays the battery life of connected Bluetooth peripherals, much like Apple's native battery widget on iOS.

Unfortunately, Google's battery widget can't be downloaded onto any old Android device. It appears to be exclusive to Pixel devices at the moment, and it doesn't even show up on my Pixel 5 when running a third-party launcher.

On the bright side, other Android phone manufacturers -- including Samsung -- have built their own native battery widgets. These apps are solid choices that come preinstalled out of the box, saving you the hassle of scrolling through the Play Store.