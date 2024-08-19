Key Takeaways YouTube Music retains Google Play Music's standout feature of uploading own music. Must-try service with free tier.

SiriusXM great for longer drives and plugging the gap of localized radio. Fun to use with Google Assistant on Android Auto.

Pandora offers similar concept to SiriusXM, easy to use UI and endless playlists based on artists. Paid subscription for better audio quality.

Everyone enjoys listening to music while commuting to work and back home -- unless, of course, you prefer to drive without any background tunes. Personally, I love listening to talk radio, some soccer talk and music from the 70s and 80s. If that doesn't give you an idea of my age, nothing will.

With that in mind, which should you be using with Android Auto when you're bouncing around town, or shifting gears on the freeway? Here are some suggestions to get you started on .

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

1 YouTube Music

Google's own tunes

Close

YouTube Music A platform that transitioned from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, offering the ability to upload personal music collections and providing a seamless integration with Google services. See at Google Play Store

I must say, I was very sad when Google Play Music closed and turned into YouTube Music. Although the replacement keeps the ability to upload all your own music, which is the standout feature of YouTube Music. For that reason alone, it makes it a must-try service. There is a free tier that isn't overly intrusive either, but it really shines with a paid subscription. It’s easy to see and find your playlists when attached to Android Auto, plus it does a great job working with Google Assistant.

The mobile app is much better, and it's a good idea to set up your music on it before getting into the car, which is true to varying degrees for all the apps on this list. The UX and UI could do with a bit of work since the items are small and require a second glance to make sure you're tapping the right thing. However, in Album and Song view, the album/song covers are easily read.

Related How to update Android Auto and unlock the latest features If you're an Android user, you need to make sure you keep your copilot up to date. Here's how to update Android Auto.

2 SiriusXM

Stern and music