In today's fast-paced world, technology has seamlessly integrated itself into almost every aspect of our lives, including our vehicles. Android Auto has revolutionized the way we interact with our cars by providing a safer and more convenient way to access essential apps while driving.

However, the traditional method of connecting to Android Auto via a cable can sometimes be a hassle. This is where AAWireless comes in – a game-changing wireless Android Auto adapter that takes your driving experience to a whole new level. Now you can listen to Spotify, Apple Music, or anything else with ease, without lifting a finger.

And, though this device is already affordable, AAWireless is offering a 15% back-to-work discount between August 28 to September 10, 2023.

Ditch the cables and go wireless

For drivers who rely on their vehicles daily, the AAWireless dongle proves to be an indispensable companion. One of its standout features is the elimination of the need to manually connect your smartphone to your car's entertainment system using a cable.

We've all been there – fumbling with cables, struggling to find the right angle, and dealing with cable clutter. AAWireless liberates you from this inconvenience, seamlessly connecting your Android device to your car's screen as soon as you step inside, making every drive smoother and more enjoyable.

AAWireless is not just another gadget; it's a game-changer for anyone who uses Android Auto regularly. This plug-and-play device takes the hassle out of connecting your Android device to your car. Whether you're commuting to work, dropping the kids off at school, or doing the weekly grocery shop, you can jump in the car and go wireless straight away.

The beauty of AAWireless lies in its simplicity. It enables a wireless connection with Android Auto, providing the same experience you'd get with a wired connection – minus the clutter and frustration of cables. No more reaching for your phone, plugging and unplugging at drive-thrus or red lights, or dealing with a mess of cables on your dashboard.

Save valuable time in the morning

Imagine waking up on a hectic morning, trying to get ready and out the door on time. The last thing you want to deal with is the frustration of connecting your phone to your car's infotainment system before you can even set off.

AAWireless turns these stressful mornings into hassle-free experiences. With automatic wireless connectivity, your Android device effortlessly syncs with your vehicle as soon as you start the engine, allowing you to focus on the road ahead and enjoy a calm start to your day.

AAWireless companion app: Tailor Android Auto to your preferences

Something that sets AAWireless apart from its competition is its dedicated companion app. With the companion app, you can fine-tune your Android Auto settings to match your preferences and needs. From adjusting display settings to audio preferences, the companion app puts the power of personalization at your fingertips.

Moreover, the app ensures that your Android Auto experience remains up-to-date and in sync with the latest updates. You don't have to worry that your device is no longer compatible with Android Auto after Google pushes its next update. And finally, if you're not that tech-savvy, the companion has a wizard to guide you through the installation process.

Produced in Europe

What's more, AAWireless stands out not only for its functionality but also for its origin. Unlike many tech products produced in mass-market factories, AAWireless is proudly made by the Dutch company CP & EB IT and is manufactured in Europe. This dedication to quality and craftsmanship shines through in the product's design and performance.

Temporary 15% back-to-work discount

There are so many reasons to love and invest in AAWireless. From its intuitive and seamless experience to its handy companion app, you'll be able to drive with the reassurance that your music, maps, and other apps are all available, wirelessly.

Remember, you can get a great deal on AAWireless between August 28 to September 10, 2023, where you can get 15% off. Just use the Pocket-lint discount POCKETBTW15, valid on Amazon US, Amazon UK and the official webshop (EU-only