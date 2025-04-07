Summary

  • Many of the preinstalled apps that ship on Android phones are useful utilities, but not all of them are keepers.
  • Even when it comes to Google's lightweight Pixel skin, there are a few apps in particular that I tend to delete or disable.
  • Here are some of the default apps that I always remove when setting up a new Android phone.

Whether we're talking about the iPhone or any number of excellent Android handsets , the modern phone experience is one in which default, preinstalled apps come standard. Some of these out-of-box apps are inherently useful , and I'm fond of the fact that they feature consistent design languages and simplistic interfaces. However, there's such a thing as too much of a good thing.

Even when it comes to Google's relatively clean and minimalistic Pixel skin, I tend to remove native apps in favor of third-party solutions. Here are five apps in particular that I always find myself deleting (or in some cases, disable) whenever I'm setting up a new Android device.

1 YouTube Music

An unintuitive local playback solution

