Summary Many of the preinstalled apps that ship on Android phones are useful utilities, but not all of them are keepers.

Even when it comes to Google's lightweight Pixel skin, there are a few apps in particular that I tend to delete or disable.

Here are some of the default apps that I always remove when setting up a new Android phone.

Whether we're talking about the iPhone or any number of excellent Android handsets , the modern phone experience is one in which default, preinstalled apps come standard. Some of these out-of-box apps are inherently useful , and I'm fond of the fact that they feature consistent design languages and simplistic interfaces. However, there's such a thing as too much of a good thing.

Even when it comes to Google's relatively clean and minimalistic Pixel skin, I tend to remove native apps in favor of third-party solutions. Here are five apps in particular that I always find myself deleting (or in some cases, disable) whenever I'm setting up a new Android device.

1 YouTube Music

An unintuitive local playback solution