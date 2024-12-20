Summary Android 16 has a new feature which lets Pixel 9 users unlock their phone with their fingerprint when the screen is off.

The feature likely utilizes the Pixel 9's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

To enable this feature on Android 16, users can navigate to Settings > Security & Privacy > Fingerprint Unlock.

Android 15 only arrived recently, but talk is already shifting to Android 16. The next major update for Android is now available in developer preview, and it's got a handy new fingerprint unlock feature.

With Android 16 Developer Preview 2 there's a new feature called "Screen-off fingerprint unlock" that allows users to unlock their phone with its fingerprint sensor when the device's screen is completely off.

Right now, the feature is only supported on the Pixel 9 series, likely because the phones have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. According to 9to5Google, the feature pops up in the Settings search for the Pixel 8 Pro, but there isn't an option to enable it, likely because it uses an optical fingerprint sensor. It's unclear if other Android phones with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors will support this feature in the future, but hopefully, they will.

How to enable Screen-off fingerprint unlock

This feature is great for people who don't use always-on display

If you're on Android 16's latest developer preview and want to try out this feature on your Pixel 9, head over to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock to enable it.

If you use always-on display (AOD), this feature might not be a big deal to you, as the ability to unlock your phone with your fingerprint is always there. However, if you're like me and don't use AOD on your Pixel, this feature is a welcome addition and takes advantage of the Pixel 9's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor uses sound waves, not light, to capture your fingerprint, so it can be used when the display is turned off. Optical fingerprint sensors work by shining a light on your finger and taking a picture. Since optical relies on light, it's more complicated to use in low-light environments and when the screen is off.

If you aren't ready to try out Android 16 just yet, don't worry, as Google recently released its December Pixel Feature Drop, which is full of new features to try out on your Pixel.