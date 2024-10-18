Key Takeaways Android 15 is available now on Pixel phones, and is focused on privacy, foldable support, and safety improvements.

The release of Android 15 to other smartphones depends on manufacturers' adaptation processes.

Companies like Samsung, OnePlus, Nothing, and Motorola have specific timelines for Android 15 updates.

After a bit of a delay, Android 15 is out, and available to download on Google's Pixel smartphones . The software update has been in development for a while, and Google releasing it to its smartphones is just the start of a months-long rollout as it comes to smartphones and tablets from other Android device makers around the world.

Android 15 is a smaller update compared to previous years when Google revamped the look of its operating system. The company focused on privacy and safety improvements with features like Private Space and Theft Detection Lock, better support for foldables and tablets with some new interface tweaks, and the usual performance improvements. Android phone makers will now have to layer in their own tweaks and visual improvements to make Android 15 match their existing phones. Which begs the question, when is Android 15 coming everywhere else? Here's what we know so far.

You might not be surprised to hear that Android 15 hit Pixel phones first. Google makes Android (and oversees the open-source Android software project many companies rely on) and while the company has added exclusive software features on top of Android, its phones are the closest most get to "vanilla." Most other phone makers have their own skins that tweak the look, animations, and functionality of Android to fit their design flavor.

Because Android 15 has to be adapted to each phone maker's phones, it's not going to roll out to all phones at the same time. Because of each company's software update policy, it might not ever come at all. With that in mind, each company's answer to when Android 15 will arrive is different.

When is Android 15 coming to non-Pixel smartphones?

Samsung

Samsung's smartphones technically use a skinned version of Android called One UI. Current Samsung phones are running One UI 6.1.1, which is based on Android 14, and includes Samsung specific customizations like Galaxy AI for editing photos and translating phone calls. Android 15 will be introduced as One UI 7, available in a beta preview before the end of the year for developers, before launching in 2025 alongside the next Galaxy phones, according to the keynote presentation at the 2024 Samsung Developer Conference.

The update features a redesign of all of One UI's icons, changes to the layout of the homescreen, and all the expected improvements Android 15 has already brought to Pixel phones. Early rumors suggested the One UI 7 beta might launch in July 2024, but Samsung clearly needs more time to get things right. We should have more of a final list of Samsung phones that support One UI 7, but until then, here are the phones we expect to receive the update:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 and newer

Galaxy S21 and newer

Galaxy A14 and newer

Galaxy Tab S8 and newer

OnePlus

OnePlus participated in the beta program for Android 15 with the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12 , so it would make sense that it would get the final release of the update, too. OnePlus phones use a skin called OxygenOS, which is currently on OxygenOS 14. That update included improvements to graphical performance while gaming, tweaks to the features of the Always On Display, new features in Zen Mode (OnePlus' mix of Apple's Focus Modes and a Pomodoro timer), and deeper integration between OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus Pad 2 .

OxygenOS 15, which will introduce Android 15 to OnePlus phones, will launch on Oct. 24, 2024. OnePlus hasn't been super forthcoming about what new features will be included in the update (outside the basic Android 15 improvements), but the tagline for Oxygen OS 15 is "Speed Meets AI," which at least suggests there could be some AI features in the mix. In the meantime, you can still download the Android 15 beta by following the instructions on OnePlus' forums. Here are the phones that are expected to support OxygenOS 15 when it's released:

OnePlus 12 and 12R

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11 and 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3

Nothing

Nothing's unique flavor of Android is called Nothing OS, and is supposed to encourage you to have more mindful interactions with your smartphone by demanding less of your attention (and having a cool monochromatic design). Nothing OS 2.0 is the current version of Nothing's skin available on the company's phones, and the first to offer comprehensive customization options instead of just a few widgets. The headlining feature of Nothing's phones is the light-up Glyph Interface on the back of the phone, but software is a key part of the experience too.

Nothing OS 3.0 is the skin of Android 15, and it's coming in December, alongside some AI features for organizing apps, new lockscreen customization options, and camera improvements. You can download a beta of Nothing OS 3.0 now on the Nothing Phone 2a by following the instructions on Nothing's forums. Here are the phones that will support Nothing OS 3.0 when it launches:

Nothing Phone 2a and 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 1

CMF Phone 1

Motorola

Motorola doesn't have the best track record of offering long-term software support for its devices, but the company plans to update its phones to Android 15. To be clear, it likely won't come anytime soon. Android 14 just became available on devices like Moto Razr and Razr+ in July 2024. That software update first launched in 2023. It wouldn't be unreasonable to expect Android 15 to not come to current Motorola phones until 2025, even if the company is reportedly testing the beta on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola software update guarantees vary between its dozens of phones, but the current Moto Razr phones are expected to get three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Motorola hasn't announced a date for when Android 15 will be available, but the company's support pages do list which phones will support the update:

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razer 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Edge 2024

Moto G Power (2024)

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Motorola Edge Plus 2023

And those phones are alongside a good dozen other Motorola Edge and Moto G models, and the ThinkPhone by Motorola.