Android 14 was late coming out of the gate, having originally been scheduled to launch in August before finally actually rolling out with the new Pixel 8 series in October. It only feels like yesterday (in the loosest sense of the word) that we just got done with that rollout, but we've already got plenty to talk about when it comes to Android 15. Google's mobile platform might be making less ambitious upgrades per release in recent years, but there are at least a couple of precious bits of treasure we're looking forward to for 2024.

Below is all the intelligence we've gathered so far about Android 15, including a potential release date, new features and which devices will support it.

When will Android 15 be released?

Google has yet to announce a developer preview program for this year's new version of Android -- the first phase on the road to public release. That usually happens in early February. The scheme proceeds for a month, maybe several weeks with a couple of updates before it transitions to a public beta available for any owner of a supported Pixel to try out.

From that point, new beta releases typically get dosed out monthly until late summer or early fall. For some reference, Android 12 and 14 went public in tandem with October Pixel hardware launches, while Android 13 came out in mid-August. All of this means that, as of this writing, we're just days away from kicking off the Android 15 push.

That said, keep in mind that Google's release date for Android 15 won't actually be the day your phone will get Android 15. If you own a supported Pixel phone or even some Galaxy devices, you might get an over-the-air update on day one. Samsung and OnePlus have become the most aggressive third-party phone makers in terms of updating their current portfolio, so if you have one of their flagship (maybe even mid-range) products from the last couple of years, you can expect the update within a month or two. Otherwise, consult the support pages of your manufacturer and, perhaps, send them an email or three.

Which devices will support Android 15?

Device manufacturers have been adding on years to their software update policies -- a good thing for many phone owners. Here's a quick rundown of which phones will be supported with a focus on Android brands serving the United States:

Google: Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and newer devices along with Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet

Samsung: Galaxy S21 series (including S21 FE), Z Flip/Fold 3, Tab S8 series, A33, A53, A73, and newer devices

OnePlus: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R, and newer devices

Motorola: Razr+ and Razr (2023)

What's the most notable feature to expect from Android 15?

The great thing about Android is that the core operating system is open source. Anyone can watch as changes are submitted and adopted in real-time. Sure, Google does have ways of hiding a few secret features it wants to implement, but if you have the know-how, you can decode what might be coming down the pike.

All of this prefacing the scoop longtime Android chronicler Mishaal Rahman brought for Android Authority in early January, uncovering code in a beta for one of Android 14's major mid-life updates that might form the bones for the return of widgets to the lock screen -- they were introduced with Android 4.2 Jelly and then killed off after 28 months and three major version updates with Android 5.0 Lollipop. Of course, Apple turned the conversation around by introducing lock screen widgets to iPhones and iPads with iOS 16.

There are two ways lock screen widgets could make a comeback, Rahman reports, and one of them relies on the same basic mechanism from Android 4.2 and may be intended for large-screen devices that can act as hubs, much like the Pixel Tablet can. The other method may exploit the same API that allows the so-called At a Glance element as implemented on Pixel phones' lock screens, giving glimpses of the date, weather, tasks, upcoming calendar appointments, and ticketed engagements.

As it goes for any rumor, especially in the realm of pre-release software, things may change between now and release. Some features may not end up seeing the light of day. But the overarching notion here is that work is being put into reincorporating widgets into the lock screen on Android and that's something to get excited about.

What other features might come with Android 15?

Here are some of the other features that could be in the works for Android 15:

Android 15's dessert-based long-form codename -- yes, they're still a thing, just behind the scenes -- is Vanilla Ice Cream.

Android may adopt a facet of Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio called Auracast that can allow users to initiate and tap into local streaming audio from a source device directly to multiple headphones at once, so long as all points support the Auracast standard.

The OS could let users peek at how healthy they think their device's battery is, comparing estimated current capacity versus the rated capacity of the battery. Third-party apps could gain information on the health of the device's battery as estimated by the operating system.

Wear OS 6 may utilize Android 15's codebase. Smartwatch owners may see some features associated with new ones seen on their updated phones.

App Pair shortcuts may allow users to set up and easily access pairs of apps in split-screen mode.

Users may be able to archive apps, saving space on app code, but retaining personal data.

The notification shade will get its design tweaked for landscape mode.

The Bluetooth Quick Settings tile will be more useful again with full pop-up dialog prompts for turning the radio on and off, switching between devices, and checking device info.

Private Space lets users hide and privilege access to certain apps.

Device manufacturers could provide updates to the NFC component stack more often.

Android 15 rumors: What's happened so far

January 30, 2024: Auracast support

Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) finds signs that Android 15 will support a facet of Bluetooth LE Audio called Auracast.

January 24, 2024: Wear OS 6 may be tied with Android 15

Based on 9to5Google reporting that Wear OS 5 will be based on Android 14, Mishaal Rahman reveals via Mastadon that he found code noting that Wear OS 6 is currently scheduled to be based on Android 15.

January 11, 2024: Lock screen widgets

Rahman (via Android Authority) illustrates work done on lock screen widgets.

December 21, 2023: User-accessible battery health screen

Nail Sadykov of the Google News channel on Telegram (via Android Police) and Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) show off what users might see in a battery health section of the system settings.

December 12, 2023: App archiving and landscape notification shade UI

A couple of tidbits Mishaal Rahman found for our sister site, Android Police, include the ability to archive apps to let users save some space by removing app code, but retaining user data, and a better design for the notification shade in landscape mode. These discoveries were found in Android 14 QPR2 code, but have not been activated. There's hope they'll be refined and activated for Android 15.

December 12, 2023: App Pairs

Another Rahman QPR2 exhibition for AP includes App Pairs, easy shortcuts to open pairs of apps in split-screen mode.

December 11, 2023: Private Space

Third in this AP series is Private Space, a feature similar to Samsung's Secure Folder that allows users to privilege access to certain apps.

December 11, 2023: Bluetooth Quick Settings tile

Finally, from AP and Rahman, a more extensive Bluetooth Quick Settings tile with dialog paths to turn the radio on and off, switch between paired accessories, and more.

September 13, 2023: Battery health information to third-party apps

Mishaal Rahman picks up on a change in AOSP that could let applications tap into the OS's estimation of the device's battery health.

May 8, 2023: NFC joining Project Mainline

Mishaal Rahman reports (via Android Police) that Android 15 could separate the code stack for the NFC component into a module that can be updated by manufacturers at their own pace.

March 3, 2023: Vanilla Ice Cream

Mishaal Rahman tweets out Android 15's long form dessert name.