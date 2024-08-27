Key Takeaways Pixel owners will have to wait until October to download Android 15.

Google is supposedly devoting extra time to improving stability.

Android 15 updates include AI features for Pixel 9, new camera controls, and a Private Space security feature.

Despite the recent launch of the Pixel 9 lineup, new owners will have to wait until October to download Android 15, according to an update in Google's latest Android Beta Exit notes. Spotted by Android Authority, the update says that beta participants should "ignore [the downgrade] OTA until Android 15 is available in October." Until now there had been some speculation that Android 15 would be ready in September, since Google launched its new phones two months earlier than usual.

Related Google’s Pixel 9 event recap: The top 5 things you missed Google's Pixel 9 hardware event for 2024 has come to a close, and there's plenty of announcements to get excited about.

An anonymous source for Android Authority claims that the wait is because Google is improving Android 15's stability. The software is on its fourth beta release at the moment, yet has still been causing serious issues for some users, such as reboots or sluggish performance. There's also a sizeable collection of Pixel devices Google has to test the software on, dating back to 2021's Pixel 6.

Some of major additions to Android 15 are dedicated to the Pixel 9, specifically AI-based features like Add Me portraits, and the ability to search through data scanned in screenshots. The OS does of course have upgrades for all Android phones, such as expanded satellite functions, new camera controls, and more options for foldable devices. A Private Space feature will let users secure apps behind a second layer of authentication and hide them from the rest of the OS, including notifications.

What devices are getting Android 15 in October?

In addition to Pixel 9 devices, the software should reach all Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 phones, including their A-series variants, like the Pixel 8a. It's further slated for the original Pixel Fold and the more recent Pixel Tablet.

Pixel devices are always the first to get major Android releases, since of course they're fully under Google's control. The rollout to third-party products is more complicated -- while Google does collaborate with other vendors, they typically use their own forks of Android, sometimes meshed with interface layers like Samsung's One UI. Tailoring Android 15 to third parties will take extra time, so some phones and tablets may not get it until November or December, if not early 2025. Some older devices may be permanently stuck on Android 14.