Key Takeaways Android 15 beta offers Private Space for hidden apps, files, and more as extra security features.

TalkBack mixed with Gemini AI helps those with poor vision by reading screens out loud and describing images.

Theft Detection Lock prevents thieves from resetting or locking your device.

The way I use my smartphone is probably completely different than how you use yours. I might care more about new features and downloading as many apps as I can, while you use yours only to call, text, and email. It's only when manufacturers release operating system updates that the features tend to affect everyone's workflow.

When Android 15 was announced earlier this year, it suddenly became a major talking point. It was expected, though -- Android had gone well over a year without a new operating system after Android 14. As usual, the company is rolling out the official Android 15 operating system to Pixel phones first, and the beta was available for a few weeks before officially rolling out to Pixel users a few days ago. If you have any other Android phone, you shouldn't be waiting too much longer for it to come to your specific device, too.

The beta testers highlighted several new features that Google put some real emphasis on in this new round of updates -- some were ones that fans have been pining after for quite a while, while others are completely new and will make your life easier in ways you hadn't even thought of yet.

If you don't have a Pixel phone, you can still test the beta until Android 15 is available on on device.

Here is a list of phones and tablets with access to the Android 15 beta.

Honor: Magic 6 Pro, Magic V2

OnePlus: 12, Open

OPPO: Find X7

Vivo: X100

iQOO: 12

Nothing: Phone 2a

Realme: 12 Pro+5G

Lenovo: Tab Extreme

Sharp: Aquos sense8

Tecno: Camon 30 Pro 5G

Now, I'll break down the most interesting features that are part of Android 15.

1 Private Space keeps your info hidden

A spot for you to keep your most sensitive information

Private Space is a new way to store secret or sensitive things you don't want others to see. If someone is using your phone with (or without) permission, Private Space requires you to enter an additional pin to unlock it. There, you can store apps, notes, files, and more items you want awway from prying eyes.

When Private Space is locked, your apps won't even show up in the "Recents" tab and no notifications for the respective apps will appear on your screen. They also won't show up in settings, so you'll have to unlock it to alter anything in the apps you choose to keep there.

Once you put something in Private Spaces, you can remove it easily, so it isn't stuck there forever.

2 TalkBack now works with Gemini

It's particularly helpful for those with poor vision

Google / Pocket-lint

TalkBack is a feature that premiered back in 2013. It was invented for those who have poor vision or experience blindness, as it reads aloud braille, text, and whatever else is on your screen. The update integrated TalkBalk with Google Gemini's AI, and lets you understand more than ever before.

Gemini Nano improves the phone's ability to read out loud the images on the screen -- the AI analyzes the images and gives even greater, more specific descriptions of them. You'll also get more detailed descriptions of the pictures in your own camera roll.

It works for photos it sees on social media -- even AI-generated ones.

3 Theft Detection Lock to deter thieves

Google doesn't want them getting your phone

Google / Pocket-lint

If you're trying to keep your apps safe, you can use Private Spaces, but Google is doing more than that regarding external theft prevention. Theft Detection Lock also uses Gemini to keep your device safe -- the AI can detect if a thief comes up to you, steals your phone, and runs away with it. If Gemini notices your phone suddenly traveling at a high speed, it will automatically lock your phone.

Remote lock options will be offered now for all Android phones running Android 10 and up.

The auto-lock will also kick in if your phone has too many failed login attempts registered or is off the grid for a certain period of time. Not only will the feature lock your phone, but it will also prevent the thief from factory resetting your device to gain access to it. They won't be able to unlock it without knowing your password or the credentials for your Google account.

4 Satellite connectivity expansion

Something handy both in everyday and emergency situations

In Android 14, Google made it possible to send emergency SOS texts via satellite on a Pixel 9 phone. Satellite network connectivity has been expanded for Android 15, so you can also send SMS, MMS, and RCS messages when you need to.

It doesn't have to be an emergency for you to be able to send these messages via satellite, but while you might still want to use this for emergency texts, it won't just be available on the Pixel 9 phone anymore.

You'll also know when you're connected to a satellite, thanks to the standardization of pop-ups and noting it in the interface itself when you're on the home screen or in other apps. The system will send you a push notification to let you know that you're on satellite connectivity.

At the top, you'll see the word 'Satellite' when you're connected.

5 Auto-archive apps that you don't use

Gone, but not for good

Let's say you haven't used a particular app in quite a while, but there's a slight chance you'll pick it back up again. You don't have to delete it and then redownload it again when that time comes -- with app archiving, Android will ask you if you either want to delete or archive the app. This means you can offload the app while saving its key data.

It will also work for data in games that you have on your phone, even if you haven't played the title in a while.

Auto archiving was announced last year, but now, Android has built it in as a feature. It's an easy way to save memory and not have to completely get rid of apps that you may want to use again. If you want to delete the apps, you can still do so, even if they are archived. You can just go into the settings and get rid of it.