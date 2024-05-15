Key Takeaways Android 15 beta 2 has wider device support including non-Google products like Honor, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

New features in beta 2 include Private Space, improved multitasking, and power-efficient app management.

Full Android 15 release expected after July, with new features like Health Connect data types and font options to come.

Fresh off Tuesday's I/O 2024 keynote, Google on Wednesday released the second public beta of Android 15, its next major OS update. While there are a number of feature and technical improvements under the hood, the biggest difference versus the first beta is support for a wider range of phones and tablets, going beyond Google Pixel devices. That includes products from Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi.

As you may have gathered, many of those are Chinese brands. There are also several conspicuous gaps, such as ASUS, Motorola, Sony, and Samsung. Most device makers use different forks of Android, however, which might sometimes conflict with Google's beta plans or create complications.

You can enroll a Pixel in the beta by going to google.com/android/beta. You'll need a Pixel 6 or later. Once you sign up, you'll get every subsequent public beta as an over-the-air update, with the ability to opt out and rejoin the regular Android update track. With the new third parties, you'll have to visit each manufacturer's website for installation instructions and device compatibility, also using their separate channels for reporting bugs and other issues.

The final release of Android 15 is due sometime after July, most likely in October if it follows the same path as Android 14. It should come preloaded on the Pixel 9 lineup, and presumably the Pixel Fold 2 if that device launches in the same general timeframe.

What's new in Android 15 beta 2?

There are almost too many new feature changes and additions, but here's a quick list of the most important ones, with highlights and breakdowns when necessary:

Private Space , which lets users guard a collection of apps (and their files) under a separate authentication layer. These apps are paused and invisible to the rest of Android until you unlock them. The initial Beta 2 implementation has some problems with apps on your homescreen.

, which lets users guard a collection of apps (and their files) under a separate authentication layer. These apps are paused and invisible to the rest of Android until you unlock them. The initial Beta 2 implementation has some problems with apps on your homescreen. Better large-screen multitasking. Users can save split-screen app combinations for faster access, and pin the taskbar onscreen.

Users can save split-screen app combinations for faster access, and pin the taskbar onscreen. More power-efficient management of foreground apps.

Faster, more efficient software decoding for AV1 video.

ANGLE as an optional layer for running OpenGL ES on top of the Vulkan graphics API. Moving to ANGLE is supposed to standardize the Android OpenGL implementation for improved compatibility, and in some instances better performance.

Support for better-performing 16KB page sizes on compatible devices. This will be required for apps on the Google Play Store starting in 2025.

Richer widget previews that can include personalized content.

New data types for Health Connect, namely skin temperature and training plans.

New font options, including a variable form of CJK (Chinese, Japanese, and Korean) that allows more stylized text.

Many other efficiency and security improvements, like permission checks for content URIs.

We're expecting to see more in later betas. The full extent of features may have to wait for the Pixel 9 launch, though Google has already teased things like Gemini Nano with Multimodality.