The first developer preview of Android 14, Google's next major mobile operating system update, released in February 2023, giving us a sneak peek at upcoming Android features. Although it doesn't include many user-oriented changes just yet, Android 14 promises to enhance efficiency and offer better accessibility features. Pocket-lint has answered some common questions about Android 14, including when it'll be officially available and how you can try it now before the final version rolls out for everyone.

What is Android 14's official name?

Android 14's internal codename is Upside-Down Cake, but the official name will most likely remain Android 14.

What's new in Android 14?

Initial impressions suggest that Android 14 is not significantly different from Android 13 in terms of user-facing changes. The majority of new functionalities lie under the hood, but it sounds like Android 14 will bring a few enhancements to the mobile OS system, such as battery life and performance optimization.

Here are some of the biggest changes in the first developer preview of Android 14 (but check out Google's official listing for all the new features):

Font accessibility

Non-linear font scaling up to 200% has been added to provide low-vision users with additional accessibility options. The system applies a non-linear scaling curve to prevent large text elements from scaling too large.

Internationalization

Android 14 has expanded on the per-app language features that were introduced in Android 13 with additional capabilities.

Grammatical Inflection API

The Grammatical Inflection API allows for easier support of users who speak languages where, according to Google, grammatical gender changes the sentence based on the person being addressed. This provides a more personalized and natural-sounding user experience for those languages.

Apps installed in the background list

Android 14 introduces a new feature that allows you to easily see which apps are installed in the background. This list will show all the apps that are running or running in the background, making it easier to monitor background app usage.

Schedule exact alarms are denied by default

The SCHEDULE_EXACT_ALARM permission is no longer being pre-granted to most newly installed apps targeting Android 13 and higher, the permission is denied by default, starting in Android 14. This feature is designed to improve app security.

Merge of Passwords and Autofill service

In Android 14, the Passwords and Autofill service settings are combined into a single option called Default autofill service. This makes it more simple for you to manage your autofill settings and passwords in one place.

Health Connect in Security and Privacy

A new option called 'Health Connect' has been added to the Security and Privacy menu. This feature will allow you to connect your health-related devices, such as blood pressure monitors and glucose meters, to your Android device and manage your health data.

Separate Bluetooth and Wi-Fi reset option

In Android 14, you have the option to reset your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi settings separately. This feature can come in handy when you experience issues with one of these settings and want to reset it without affecting the other.

Dual-SIM automatic data switching

In Android 14, the Dual-SIM feature has been enhanced to automatically switch mobile data to the best option. This means that you can have better control over your mobile data usage and can ensure that you are always connected to the best possible network.

Cloned apps

Android 14 introduces a feature called Cloned Apps. This feature will allow you to easily duplicate apps, which can come in handy when you want to use two different accounts for the same app, such as WhatsApp or Facebook.

Screen Time in Battery usage stats

In Android 14, the Battery usage stats include a Screen Time feature that will allow you to more easily see how much time you spend on your device and which apps consume the most battery during that time.

Taskbar app icon labels

The Taskbar in Android 14 adds text labels to app icons, making it easier for you to identify which app is which. This feature will allow you to quickly find and launch the app you need.

Battery saver

Android 14 offers UI tweaks to the Battery saver feature, with the option to choose between Basic and Extreme Battery Saver. This feature will allow you to customize the Battery saver settings according to your preferences and usage patterns.

Battery usage dropdown menu

The Battery usage menu in Android 14 uses a dropdown menu to switch between Breakdown by apps and Breakdown by system.

Fast Pair in Connection preferences

Android 14 offers Fast Pair in Connection preferences. This feature will allow you to quickly pair your Bluetooth devices with your Android device, without having to go through a complicated pairing process.

Tablets and foldables

Enhanced support for tablets and foldable form factors, including new window size classes, sliding pane layout, Activity embedding, and box with constraints.

Privacy and security

Improvements in privacy and security, including a new Jetpack API called Credential Manager that allows for passkeys to simplify your authentication journey while increasing security.

When will Android 14 release?

Android 14 will release to the public in August 2023. Currently, as of February 2023, Android 14 exists as a developer-oriented preview that's not intended for regular consumer use. A more user-friendly public beta with a better look at all the upcoming features will release sometime in April following Google I/O.

Which phones will get Android 14?

Android 14 can currently be flashed on supported Pixel devices: The Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, and the Pixel 4a 5G. The regular Google Pixel 4a is not compatible with this first Android 14 developer preview. The official full release of Android 14 will also be available to all eligible Pixel devices in the summer of 2023, following the developer preview and public beta releases.

The official full release of Android 14 will also likely arrive on yet-to-be-released flagship phones from all the major manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, and others. For instance, you can expect the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, OnePlus 11, and more to be among the first to receive Android 14 when it rolls out later in 2023.

How to try Android 14 on your phone right now

If you want to try out Android 14, you can install the first developer preview on your Pixel phone. The developer preview is designed for developers, so there will be many bugs and broken features. However, if you are willing to deal with these issues, you can proceed at your own risk. It's also important to note that installing Android 14 will erase your phone, and there is no way to force the update without joining the developer preview or beta programs.

Android Flash Tool

To install Android 14 on your Pixel phone using the Android Flash Tool, first make sure you have a Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, or Linux computer with access to the internet and the latest Chrome browser as well as a USB cable for connecting your phone to the computer. Once you do, follow these steps:

Download and install the drivers for your phone from Google’s Pixel drivers page. Connect your phone to your computer using the USB cable. In your phone’s Settings, go to System > Developer options. If you don’t see Developer options, go to Settings > About phone.

Tap on the Build number seven times until your phone says you are a developer.

Developer options should be available now. In Developer options, enable OEM unlocking and USB debugging. Visit the Android Flash Tool website for installing Android 14. Select the version of Android 14 you’d like to install. Follow the instructions provided by the flashing tool to complete the installation. Wait for the process to finish, and then you'll have Android 14 installed on your Pixel.

Before you download the preview, ensure that you have backed up all your important data and files to avoid any potential data loss.

