Andor has been a huge critical success for Disney, getting the sort of reviews it could only dream of when it started making TV shows from the Star Wars universe.

Its first run of episodes has 12 parts to offer up, but we're getting a second season, too - here are all the details we know so far.

Andor's next season is still a long way off by most metrics - although the show started shooting at the end of 2022, while its first season aired on Disney+.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has said that he expects the second season to take about the same amount of time to create as the first, which came in at about two years. This means we're expecting the show to drop at the end of 2024, by our current calculation.

Andor season 2 trailer

There hasn't yet been a trailer for Andor's second season, and we wouldn't bank on getting one for a long while.

The most likely window for this to arrive would be sometime in early 2024, when the show will be in full post-production if it progresses on schedule. As soon as one does come out, we'll be sure to add it to this article.

Andor season 2 cast

Andor's first season saw some allies and stars fall by the wayside, victims of the Empire, but there are plenty more who should be returning barring any hugely surprising news.

Diego Luna will certainly be back in the title role as Cassian Andor, while Stellan Skarsgård will also be back as Rebel spymaster Luthen Rael. The other cast members we expect to return are below.

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Kyle Soller as Syril Karn

Denise Gough as Dedra Meero

Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen

Faye Marsay as Vel

Varada Sethu as Cinta

Joplin Sibtain as Brasso

Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki

Ben Miles as Tay Kolma

Andor season 2 story

Andor's first season ended with a bit of a mini-uprising against the Empire's overreaching hand prompted by the funeral of Cassian's mother.

Don't expect the second season to pick up right where it left off, though - Tony Gilroy says the show will have a very different structure.

For one thing, it's going to cover a four-year perior, skipping forward in time every few episodes. This should let us get a wider overview of how the Rebel Alliance is progressing.

It'll see Andor himself grow into more of a leadership role as the show gets closer to the point where it ties directly into the start of Rogue One and the main Star Wars saga.

This means season two of Andor will have a famous Rebel base on Yavin IV featured in it, which should be a thrill for longtime fans.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out more about what the show is going to depict, of course, but there is a lot to look forward to.