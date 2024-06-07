Key Takeaways The Anbernic RG405M offers portability and premium design with pocketable ease of use for retro gaming.

The device excels in emulation up to PlayStation and Nintendo DS, with great gameplay performance and classic console compatibility.

Consider RG405M's potential limitations like smaller form factor and issues with running recent games before purchasing.

Retro game emulators have entered something of a new renaissance, now that Apple is officially allowing emulators on their App Store. Though it's now possible to have any number of emulators you want on your phone, having an equally pocketable device that is made exclusively for emulation is still pretty enticing.

If you see a lot of tech or gaming content on TikTok, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Anbernic’s emulation devices and have seen them in any number of TikTok Shop ads. While they do have a number of devices for sale, I’ve recently had the chance to test the Anbernic RG405M. The RG405M is a small, metal emulation device, and it is fantastic.

Anbernic RG405M Recommended The Anbernic RG405M is a great portable retro emulator for almost every use, with an extremely portable and premium form factor. Pros Amazing portable size

Premium aluminum frame

Fantastic performance

4:3 screen for retro excellence Cons Not great control sticks

Might be too small for some $179 at Amazon $177 at Anbernic

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

Close

The Anbernic RG405M can be purchased on Amazon or from Anbernic directly, and it will run you anywhere between $180 and $250. The device is available in grey or black, and can be ordered with or without a microSD card.

Anbernic RG405M Storage 128GB eMMC Battery 4500 mAh Brand Anbernic Display 4-inch IPS touch screen Resolution 640x480 Weight 9.1 ounces Dimensions 6.6"x2.9"x0.6" Operating System Android 12

The RG405M is made of aluminum, and has a 4-inch IPS touch screen display, with a resolution of 640x480. It comes with 128GB of storage on board, and has 4GB of RAM. It also has a 4500 mAh battery, which Anbernic says will charge in two hours and deplete in seven.

The RG405M runs Android 12, but it also has a built-in front-end that offers a much more streamlined experience for browsing your library of ROMs, and launching them.

Related How to turn your Android tablet into a retro gaming console Play Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games on your Android tablet with these easy steps. No console required.

What I liked about the RG405M

Portability, comfort, and ease of use

Close

The Anbernic RG405M is strikingly small and extremely portable, just barely larger than a standard iPhone. Comparing it to older handhelds, you’ll find it feels similar to a folded Nintendo 3DS, and fits comfortably in a pocket. The device's slim silhouette is achieved in part thanks to a pair of recessed Hall joysticks, as well as an unorthodox shoulder button configuration that features all four laid neatly in a single row, rather than stacked on two sides.

The device’s case is made of aluminum, which gives it a weighty, premium feel. While the metal frame does make the device a little heavier than you might expect, this isn’t particularly an issue, as it feels a bit like holding a DualShock 3.

One positive that you might initially think would be a negative is the device's small screen and 4:3 aspect ratio. However, this is actually perfect for the device’s main use: emulating classic games. Almost every console that the RG405M emulates has a native 4:3 aspect ratio, which makes this size perfect for experiencing these games in their original form with no stretching or black areas on your screen.

Gameplay on the RG405M is excellent. Almost everything you put on it runs spectacularly. The actual buttons on the device work well, with a particularly great D-Pad and ABXY set-up that can be used to play pretty much every retro gaming console up to the Wii, GameCube, and PlayStation 2.

Related 5 classic PlayStation games to emulate on your iPhone With PlayStation 1 emulators now on the Apple App Store, it’s time to revisit some classics.

What I didn’t like about the RG405M

Joystick responsiveness is hit or miss, and not made for some more recent consoles