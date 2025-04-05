Summary E-bikes and e-scooters are familiar options that are very easy to pick up, if not always simple to maintain.

If you want more fun, Onewheels and electric skateboards can be good options, assuming you're willing to sacrifice support and ease-of-learning.

Electric unicycles (EUCs) provide incredible freedom and performance, but have a steep learning curve, and lack a wide sales and support network.

Here in North America, it's pretty much taken for granted that you'll drive to most places, unless you live somewhere like Chicago, Montreal, or New York City. Many of our cities aren't walkable, and our public transit systems aren't nearly as good as the ones in Europe or Japan. Pedal bicycles can be a way of avoiding the accidents, traffic jams, and pollution that come with driving -- but it's potentially time-consuming to bike long distances, not to mention sweaty and exhausting. I wouldn't want to depend on a bike for commuting in Texas summer heat .

That's one of the reasons why personal electric vehicles -- PEVs, for short -- are slowly growing in popularity. They represent a middleground, offering better speed and comfort than a bike without the cost, size, and hassle of a car. In some cases, it's possible to do things with a PEV that neither a bike nor a car are capable of, opening up new horizons for exploration and commuting.

What are your options for PEVs, though, and which one(s) might be best for you? Here's a quick primer on the most popular vehicle types -- you might be surprised at how far technology has advanced.

E-bikes

The default PEV for most riders