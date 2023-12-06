AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $358 $449 Save $91 For this $90 discount, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a bargain for a gaming PC upgrade or new build. It offers high-end gaming performance and great power and thermal efficiency, for a stellar price. $359 at NewEgg $369 at Best Buy $358 at Amazon

If you're looking to put together a new gaming PC or perhaps upgrade your current gaming rig, you're going to need a CPU that can keep up. For gaming, there's currently not many better CPUs on the market than the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is now on sale for $90 (20%) off from NewEgg and Amazon or $80 off from Best Buy.

This CPU is generally considered to be one of the best for gaming performance compared to almost every other option on the market right now.

So, if you're stuck deciding on a gift for a PC gamer in your life this holiday season, the 7800X3D should sit nicely under their tree, and at this price it's even better value than usual.

Is the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D good for gaming?

If you're a PC gamer on the lookout for an upgrade for your rig, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a great choice for its current discounted price of just $359.

There might be more initially exciting upgrades, sure - perhaps a new graphics card or lightweight gaming mouse - but over the long term, a great CPU upgrade can make a world of difference. Remember, the CPU is like the brain of the computer, affecting the performance of everything, not just games.

When gaming, this processor really excels. The only other high-performance gaming contenders are much more expensive and power-hungry options, like the recently released Intel Core i9-14900K. And even the $589-$599 14900K only beats the 7800X3D by a sliver for gaming.

In other words, despite a recent round of "refreshed" CPU releases from Intel, AMD's 8-core 5GHz boost-clocked Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still the value and efficiency king of high-performance gaming CPUs. Which, in our eyes, means it still takes the crown.

What previously kept the 7800X3D from being the best CPU for gaming full-stop was the availability of cheaper chips like the Intel Core i5-13600K - chips that also handle non-gaming productivity workloads a little better than the 7800X3D.

The 7800X3D was always a better option purely for delivering high frame rates, though. And now, with this massive price cut, it's not even an expensive one compared to its competitors.

The 7800X3D uses AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which allows games access to a large cache of fast, accessible data.

The 7800X3D uses AMD's "3D V-Cache" technology, the 3D part of the name. A CPU's cache is its easily accessible short-term memory store, and games benefit greatly from lots of quick cache accessibility. By stacking a large L3 cache physically on top of the CPU cores for quick access, AMD X3D CPUs achieve stellar gaming performance.

The long story short, though, is that the implementation of this 3D V-Cache tech plays out as one might hope in practice. The 7800X3D delivers gaming performance in spades, for much less power draw and heat output than its competitors.

The 7800X3D was a great deal for the prospective PC gamer, but throw in this $90 discount and you have a bona fide bargain.