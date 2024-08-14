Key Takeaways AMC+ offers a plethora of content with shows from AMC, films from Shudder, and series from Sundance Now.

Pluto TV provides a free streaming option for AMC content, including The Walking Dead Universe and other AMC shows.

Enjoy popular shows like Portlandia and Orphan Black for free on Pluto TV.

There are so many different streaming services these days that it can be hard to keep track of what show or movie is on which platform. You're scrolling through the apps on your streaming device or smart TV and still can't seem to find anything you want to watch. Part of it may be because you have too many choices and part of it may be because there's a lot of content out there that doesn't interest you. But there's no shortage of places to look for it, both on paid services and free ones.

AMC+ is a paid streaming service that combined the shows from AMC, films from Shudder, films and TV series from Sundance Now, and movies from IFC Films. There is a ton of content on the streaming service, as it has begun to create original programming since its inception and has only expanded that since its launch in 2020. Now, AMC+ offers programming that only airs on its streaming platform and not even on its TV channel.

In 2020, AMC+ also began sharing its content with Pluto TV, the free streaming service, giving fans the ability to watch some of their favorite AMC or AMC Network-adjacent programming without having to subscribe to AMC+ or a cable provider. There are a few distinct AMC Network-themed channels, including Stories By AMC, which shows a lot of AMC programming, such as Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The options have expanded since it launched, as Pluto TV, which is owned by Paramount, continues to build up its roster of content partnerships. If you're curious about saving on AMC+ and being able to watch some of AMC's top programming for free, here are all of the shows that are available on Pluto TV for free that previously were only available via AMC or AMC+.

pluto tv notable shows The Andy Griffith Show , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed notable movies Top Gun , Trading Places , Mission Impossible , Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels See at Pluto TV

The Walking Dead

It has its own channel

The Walking Dead Number of Seasons 8 Starring Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun Number of episodes 115 Watch at AMC+

AMC is known for a few distinct shows and The Walking Dead is near the top of the list. With multiple spin-offs and a lengthy extended run of the original show, AMC+ was offering The Walking Dead's catalog on its streaming service and still does. But fans can now enjoy The Walking Dead Universe channel on Pluto TV, which has earlier seasons of The Walking Dead on it, as well as other shows that are based around the comic book series.

Fans can enjoy hours of The Walking Dead for free. The Walking Dead Universe was one of the few FAST channels that AMC has offered to third-party streamers like Pluto TV. Fans can keep track of how Rick Grimes became the infamous Rick Grimes and see how the story unfolded over the series' many seasons. The on-demand library is extensive as well, so fans don't just have to watch the episode that is currently available.

Fear the Walking Dead

A spin-off made for fans

Fear The Walking Dead Number of Seasons 3 Starring Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane Number of episodes 37 Watch at AMC+

Fear the Walking Dead is one of the many spin-offs that are available on The Walking Dead Universe channel. This is set prior to the events of The Walking Dead and focuses on characters who are in Los Angeles at the time of the epidemic. The show eventually introduced characters that were known and loved by fans of The Walking Dead, showing the interconnections of the two programs.

Fear the Walking Dead previously ran on AMC Network after The Walking Dead on Sundays, giving fans back-to-back apocalyptic series to enjoy. The series starred Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, and Frank Dillane as family members trying to make sense of the world changing around them. Lennie James's Morgan became the staple star of the series as it moved forward, leading his way into The Walking Dead.

Halt and Catch Fire

The 1980s computer boom was never cooler

Halt and Catch Fire Starring Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishe, Mackenzie Davis, Toby Huss Number of Episodes 40 Seasons 4 Watch at AMC+

Halt and Catch Fire was a critically lauded series on AMC that focused on a rag tag group of computer programmers, engineers, and designers trying to build the best computer in the 1980s in Texas. With vibes of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak building sets in their garage, the characters work through the best ways to build, brand, market, and sell their version of the future. Starring Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishe, Mackenzie Davis, and Toby Huss, Halt and Catch Fire ran for four seasons and never missed a beat.

The series followed the characters through the years as they tried to break into and then stay in the computer business. For anyone interested in Silicon Valley-type innovation, this show is for you. It's available to watch on Pluto TV on the Stories by AMC channel.

Into the Badlands

More future apocalyptic dramas

Into the Badlands Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Starring Daniel Wu, Orla Brady, Sarah Bolger, Aramis Knight Number of Episodes 32 Seasons 3

In kind of a mashup between previous Japanese feudal societies and a futuristic apocalyptic wasteland, Into the Badlands mixed action, drama, and science fiction together for three seasons. Guns have been kicked to the wayside and melee-style weapons and swords have come back in favor as the story follows a warrior and a young boy trying to cross through a country in search of enlightenment.

Lauded for its action sequences and martial arts effects, the show was a staple of AMC's Sunday night lineup for a few years. For anyone looking to enjoy an impressive amount of action for free on Pluto TV, it is available to stream on the Stories by AMC channel.

Orphan Black

Tatiana Maslany is everywhere

Orphan Black Starring Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Michael Mando Number of episodes 50 Number of Seasons 5 Watch on AMC+

Orphan Black: Echoes, a spin-off of the original Orphan Black, premiered on AMC this past June. But the original series is available for you to stream on the Stories by AMC channel on Pluto TV. The original series was a BBC America production that ran for five seasons and 50 episodes. It focused on Tatiana Maslany, before she was She-Hulk, playing several different clones and trying to figure out just why and how that came about.

The show had a massive cult following, known as the Clone Club, and each season received critical acclaim. Maslany won an Emmy for her performance in the series and fans of the action, sci-fi genre have enjoyed the show for years.

The Spoils of Babylon

Spoof at its finest

The Spoils of Babylon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Starring Kristen Wiig, Toby Maguire, Tim Robbins, Jessica Alba, Val Kilmer Number of Episodes 6 Seasons 1

IFC channels are also included in the Pluto TV catalog and on the On Slightly Off IFC Channel is The Spoils of Babylon. This is a spoof comedy miniseries that takes aim at the network television events that were popular in the 1980s. The Spoils of Babylon tells the tale of an oil tycoon trying to move up in the world and enjoy power, riches, and wealth. In grandiose style, it has sweeping backdrops, over-the-top acting, and hysterical performances.

The series follows a production of a miniseries, so the actors are actors playing characters. Kristen Wiig earned a Emmy nomination for her performance and Will Ferrell is the writer and director of the miniseries (within the show.) Many favorite actors cameo such as Michael Sheen, Molly Shannon, Haley Joel Osment, and David Spade.

Portlandia

Sketch comedy in the Northwest

Portlandia Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Starring Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Jonathan Krisel Number of Episodes 77 Seasons 8

Arguably one of the most well-known IFC products is Portlandia, the comedy sketch series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein. The show jumps around from sketch to sketch, but frequently comes back to Armisen and Brownstein playing versions of themselves as friends who share a house in Portland, Oregon. The show is quirky and backed by terrific music, as Armisen and Brownstein are both known for their musical talents as well as their comedy. This is also available on the On Slightly Off IFC Channel.

Brockmire

Lewd, crude, and hilarious

Brockmire Starring Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams Number of Episodes 32 Seasons 4 Stream on AMC+

Another offering on the On Slightly Off IFC Channel on Pluto TV is Brockmire, which follows acclaimed baseball broadcaster Jim Brockmire, played by Hank Azaria, trying to make a comeback to the majors. He had a meltdown in the booth years prior and was fired from his job and after years of hard drinking and drug use, he's ready to reclaim his title as one of the best in the business. The supporting cast features Amanda Peet and Tyrel Jackson Williams. It is incredibly crude and funny and lasted for four seasons on IFC.

Comic Book Men

Kevin Smith takes you behind the curtain

Comic Book Men Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Starring Kevin Smith, Walt Flanagan, Bryan Johnson, Mike Zapcic, Ming Chen Number of Episodes 96 Seasons 7

Filmed at Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash in Red Bank, New Jersey, Comic Book Men is a reality TV series that takes a look at comic book fandom and culture. Kevin Smith, the director of movies like Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Mallrats, and Chasing Amy, owns Secret Stash and the show is set inside the comic book shop, as fans, employees, and any one passing through the store discuss what comic books mean to them. The show focuses on the banter between employees and customers, highlighting specific conversations, similar to something out of Pawn Stars. This is on Stories by AMC and ran for seven seasons previously.