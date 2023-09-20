This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways Amazon is releasing the Echo Hub, a control panel for smart homes that includes voice commands and an 8-inch touchscreen for easy control of various aspects of your home.

The Echo Hub can be mounted on the wall or placed on a counter with a stand accessory. It connects to your network through Wi-Fi or Ethernet with a compatible Power-over-Ethernet converter.

The Amazon Echo Hub will be available for $179.99 later this year.

Amazon already controls a substantial amount of many people's smart homes. Now, the company is rolling out an Echo Hub device designed to control every aspect of your home. It's a control panel that looks like something Tony Stark would use to control his home.

The Echo Hub works with voice commands, just like most Amazon devices. However, it also has a large 8-inch touchscreen with a 1280 x 800 resolution that you can use to flip between security cameras, turn the lights on and off, control media, and plenty more. In many ways, it looks like the device the Echo Show 15 always wanted to be but never quite got there.

You can use the Echo Hub by mounting it on the wall or placing it on the counter with a stand accessory (a separate purchase). It will connect to your network through Wi-Fi or Ethernet with a compatible Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) converter.

You can also use the Echo Hub as a music player through its built-in speakers or by connecting external speakers to it and playing music throughout your whole home.

It's not the first smart home hub to make its way to market. However, with it having Alexa support and the other benefits of it being backed by Amazon, it could be a worthwhile addition to any smart home setup.

The Echo Hub will launch later this year for $179.99.