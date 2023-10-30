Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 Stream your favorite music, shows and podcasts with Amazon's 3rd-generation Echo Show which is now reduced to less than half price $40 at Amazon

When it comes to smart displays, Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the most popular choices available. With Amazon's Alexa baked-in, the third-generation Echo Show 5 also sports a convenient 5-inch display upon which you can not only view the time, date, and weather forecast but also watch your favorite content from Prime Video and listen to music and podcasts from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. If audiobooks are your jam, then you'll be happy to learn that Audible is also supported, and you can even check who is at the front door, turn the lights on, and put the fan on via voice command. If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to jump on the smart home bandwagon it's time to jump off the fence because you can now save an incredible 56 percent off the regular Echo Show 5 price.

Why the Echo Show 5 is the Smart Display you need

Amazon's Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is the latest in the brand's line-up of diminutive smart displays and it will benefit from software and security updates for years to come. Besides listening to Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, Pandora, and other providers, you can catch up on your Prime Video shows and movies on the Echo Show 5. It's 5.5-inch display is a great size for both bedside tables and desks, showing the weather, time, date, and notifications by default. You can also set it to become a digital photo frame which shows off the precious memories stored in your Amazon Photos album.

Read more: Best Echo show: Wich smart display is best for you?

Additionally, a 2MP front-facing camera enables you to keep in touch with friends and loved ones via hands-free video calls, and if privacy is an issue then you can turn off both the microphone and camera lens by toggling the physical switch on the top of the device. Compatible with a range of video doorbells and smart security cameras, you can even use the Echo Show 5 as your security center to keep a close eye on who is knocking at your door and where the all-important packages are left.

Saving 56 percent sure sounds good, but what does it actually mean? Instead of forking out $90 on Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) you can now get one for just $40 and save $50 in the process. If you fancy a somewhat larger 8-inch smart display with access to all the Amazon goodness plus the added capability to catch up on your favorite Netflix and Hulu shows, the 2nd-Gen Echo Show 8 is just $20 extra than its smaller sibling.