Summary Amazon Music is increasing prices by $1 per month for non-Prime users and Prime users, and $3 for Family Plan subscribers.

With the recent price increase, Amazon Music Unlimited for non-Prime users now costs the same as Spotify Premium at $12 a month.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers podcasts, audiobooks, and over 100 million songs, along with spatial and lossless audio support.

Amazon Music is joining the long list of streaming services that have recently hiked prices . The announcement was made through an email to subscribers recently, with Amazon saying it is increasing the price of the individual Amazon Music Unlimited Plan by one dollar, effective on the first billing date on or after March 5, 2025.

The individual plan's price will increase from $11 a month to $12 for non-Prime Members and $10 a month to $11 for Prime Members. The most significant increase is for Family Plan subscribers, who will see their monthly bill jump from $17 to $20 a month. This price hike affects customers in the US, Canada, and the UK and is already in effect for new subscribers.

"Dear Amazon Customer, We're updating the price of your Amazon Music Unlimited -- Individual plan so we can continue to bring you new content and features," Amazon said in an email to subscribers.

The cost of Amazon Music is now in line with Spotify

YouTube Music and Apple Music are now cheaper

Amazon Music was an attractive alternative to Spotify because its monthly plan was cheaper, but unfortunately, that time has passed. Its recent price hike has made it the same price as Spotify Premium, which costs $12 a month. However, this makes services like YouTube Music and Apple Music more enticing to consumers on a budget. Its individual plans cost $11 a month, a dollar cheaper than Amazon Music and Spotify.

Amazon Music has over 100 million songs and offers various podcasts and audiobooks. Unlike Spotify, it supports spatial and lossless audio . Last year, Amazon announced Music Unlimited subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada could listen to one audiobook from Audible's library a month as a new subscriber perk . The move was seen as a way to compete more with Spotify.

This is the first time Amazon Music Unlimited's price has increased since 2023. Back then, the price also went up by a dollar. Amazon Music isn't the only streaming service that has raised prices recently. Netflix just increased its price for customers in the US, Canada, Portugal and Argentina, and YouTube TV has recently raised its price by $10 a month. Spotify last increased its price in 2024, but thanks to a new deal with Universal Music Group, it could soon introduce a higher price "Super-Premium" subscription tier.