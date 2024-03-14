Amazon announced today it will hold a new sales event later this month. Just don't call it an early Prime Day. Starting on March 20 and running through the end of March 25, the Big Spring Sale sees Amazon promising up to 40% off select electronics. If you're not a Prime member, fret not. Amazon says the Big Spring Sale will be open to all, though "Prime members will have special access to a suite of exciting, exclusive deals." Once the sale kicks off, you'll find those promotions on a dedicated page Amazon has set up.

In the meantime, we here at Pocket-lint have rounded up the 10 best early Big Spring Sale tech deals you can take advantage of right now. We did the deal diving for you to save you time scrolling through Amazon. Find a number of deals ranging from sales of robot vacuum cleaners to money off your next exercise watch or wireless Bluetooth headphones.

Best laptop and tablet deals

If you're in the market for a new laptop or tablet, Amazon has discounted a handful of models ahead of March 20. As always, the company's own devices, including the Fire Max 11, are included in the promotions.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 $1000 $1550 Save $550 A pricier choice this season, but Amazon's sale brings down the cost of the 16GB, impressively performing model of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 to a reasonable price point. $1000 at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet $180 $230 Save $50 With 14 hours of battery life and 64GB of storage, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is a versatile tablet that will let you work, stream and game on the go. $180 at Amazon

HP 15.6 inch Laptop PC $730 $840 Save $110 With reliable processing power, this 15.6-inch laptop with 16 GB RAM memory will keep you powered as you design graphics, stream videos, and more. $730 at Amazon

Best headphone and speaker deals

Those looking to upgrade their audio equipment will find early discounts on a handful of popular Bluetooth headphones, including the Google's excellent Pixel Buds Pro.

JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 Designed with competitive gamers in mind, the JBL Quantum 400 gaming headset incorporates noise canceling technology, giving users an immersive experience as they communicate with teammates. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, 2.0 $100 $120 Save $20 Experience true-to-life sound with this Soundbar speaker, a Bluetooth device that connects seamlessly with your Amazon Fire TV. With an easy setup, just plug in this Soundbar with included cables to your TV, and enjoy in-sync sound. $100 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro $178 $200 Save $22 Designed with long battery life in mind, these sleek headphones last up to 11 hours on the go, or up to 31 hours with the charging case. $178 at Amazon

JBL Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds $60 $100 Save $40 With active noise-cancelling and smart ambient features, these wireless headphones give you the power to decide what you will (and won't) listen to, be it on your commute to work or on your next run. $60 at Amazon

Best smart home and wearable deals

It wouldn't be much of a spring sale if discounts on home items were few and far between. Thankfully, ahead of March 20, there are a few compelling deals on items like robot vacuums and smart ovens.

Garmin Forerunner 255S Music $300 $400 Save $100 Start training for your next race with personalized training tips, daily suggested workouts, and race-time predictions with this watch, with battery life lasting up to 12 days. $300 at Amazon

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $253 $320 Save $67 A top choice among convection ovens, this two-speed air fryer offers 13 different cooking functions without taking up gobs of space on your kitchen counter. Spring 2024 sale pricing starts March 24th. $253 at Amazon