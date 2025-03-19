Summary Amazon has confirmed that its Spring Deal Days shopping event for 2025 is officially on the way.

The event itself is slated to take place from March 25 to March 31, and you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the savings.

Expect a flurry of excellent deals and promotions on a number of consumer tech products.

Amazon is no stranger to seasonally recurring sales events, with the e-commerce giant hosting various discounts and promotional deals on a semi-regular basis. While Prime Day is by far the most publicized of the lot, the company is currently gearing up to celebrate warmer weather and blooming flora in the form of the Spring Deal Days 2025 event.

Amazon has officially confirmed that its Spring Deal Days 2025 shopping event will run from Tuesday, March 25 to Monday, March 31. With a slew of online sales and discounts expected to hit the company's digital storefront in a matter of days, here's the lowdown on what to expect.

Amazon Shopping The Amazon Shopping app lets you do everything you can do on the normal Amazon website directly from your phone, including making purchases, managing existing orders, and interacting with Rufus, the company's AI shopping assistant. Developer Amazon Subscription cost N/A See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

What is the Amazon Spring Deal Days 2025 event?

The shopping event is an allocated period of time in which tons of promotional sales will be listed across Amazon

Amazon

Spring Deal Days is an annual shopping event hosted by Amazon to celebrate the end of the cold winter months, while ushering in the beginning of a new season in the process. As in previous years, the 2025 event will be marked by discounts and sale prices on a wide range of consumer products.

According to Amazon, a number of participating brands have already signed on, including Shark, Adidas, Ninja, Philips , and more. Sales will be made available across many of the digital storefront's shopping categories, including kitchen, fashion, home, and, of course, electronics.

For the duration of the Spring Deal Days event, you'll be able to window-shop or splurge on sales to your heart's content, either via the Amazon Shopping app, or through the company's desktop web interface.

How is the Spring Deal Days 2025 event different from Prime Day?

Unlike with Prime Day, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to save big during Spring Deal Days

Unlike the annual Amazon Prime Day sales event, which generally occurs in the summer of each calendar year, the company's Spring Deal Days event doesn't require you to have a paid Amazon Prime membership in order to partake in savings.

While the Spring Deal Days event has no barrier to entry, the sales and discounts on offer are generally smaller-scale than those of Prime Day. With that being said, excellent deals on tech products, consumer electronics, and more are all expected to crop up during the near week-long shopping event.

If you happen to have an active Prime membership, you'll benefit from faster one-day delivery on a large swath of items listed across the entire Amazon storefront, including on many of the products going on sale specifically for Spring Deal Days.