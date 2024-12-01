Key Takeaways Smart home devices like the Amazon Smart Thermostat can help you save money on bills.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat can be controlled manually, via voice, or through Alexa.

With a reasonable price, simple installation, and compatibility with Alexa, it's a worthwhile addition to any home.

Owning a home or an apartment requires a lot of maintenance. When you own a residence, you'll obviously have more bills than you have likely ever had before. There's water, electricity, gas, Internet, cable/entertainment bills and perhaps even a mortgage you have to account for. Wherever you can save money, you should try to.

There are a ton of smart home devices that can help you in that department. From smart light bulbs that can be placed on a timer and shut off at night when they aren't being used to smart leak sensors that can alert you to when a water leak happens, smart home devices can be utilized in many different ways for cost efficiency. Another way to use a smart home device is to have a smart thermostat.

A smart thermostat can help you set the temperature of your house from anywhere and can help you keep tabs on your bills. Depending on how you use it, it can affect your gas or your electricity payments while controlling your heat or air conditioning. I was recently able to test out the Amazon Smart Thermostat to see how life with a thermostat I can control multiple ways is. I really liked not having to go all the way to my thermostat every time I wanted to see what the temperature in the house was and being able to set up schedules to automatically change the temperature. Here's more of what I thought.

Recommended Amazon Smart Thermostat The Amazon Smart Thermostat can be controlled manually or through voice commands with Amazon Alexa or in the Alexa app. This smart thermostat requires a C-wire to work with both heating and cooling systems. Pros Simple installation

Compatible with Alexa devices

Sleek design Cons Requires C-wire

Not as many advanced features as others $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Price, specs, and availability

The price is very reasonable

The Amazon Smart Thermostat retails for $80. It's frequently discounted throughout the year, sometimes down to near $50. It is available on Amazon and from retailers like Best Buy. It is much more affordable than some of the premium smart home thermostats on the market, which can cost around three times as much.

The device itself is small and compact, weighing in at only 3.86 ounces. The entire front is a touchscreen display, showing you the temperature, the mode, and the ability to change degrees upward or downward. It won't take up much space on your wall, measuring 3.56" x 3.56" x 0.84". There isn't a hub that is required to use this, but you do need an Amazon Alexa app to use it.

It's compatible with most 24V HVAC systems, which includes forced air, heat pumps, and radiant boilers. It won't work with heating systems that offer baseboard heat. It does require a C-wire for it to work with both heating and cooling systems at the same time, so if you don't have one, you'll have to switch the wiring each time you want to switch the system from hot to cold. A C-wire power kit or a power adapter kit are sold separately from Amazon.