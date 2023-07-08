Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 $24.99 Save $12 Connect your disconnected devices with this handy smart plug from Amazon. This 48% saving makes it a no-brainer - this is a great price. $12.99 at Amazon

We're getting closer to Prime Day and the deals are coming thick and fast - including this great discount on an Amazon Smart Plug. Smart plugs are a great addition to any smart home, because they give you control over devices that are otherwise not that smart.

The Amazon Smart Plug is super easy to use and this is a great price for it, a 48 per cent discount meaning it's virtually half price at only $12.99. This deal sends it all the way back to Black Friday prices, so don't delay, grab this deal while you can.

Why do you need a smart plug for your smart home?

Smart plugs empower a wide range of functionality within a smart home, meaning you can control things like heaters or lights that otherwise would be beyond your control. For example, I have a smart plug on a heater in my office, and thanks to a temperature sensor in my Echo Dot - which is also on offer at the moment - I can have it turn on when the temperature drops too low.

I also have a smart plug on my festive lights, so that on Christmas morning I can just walk into the room and tell Alexa to turn on my Christmas lights, without having to plug anything in or touch any buttons. The uses for a smart plug are only limited by your imagination; want to be sure you've switched off your hair straighteners? Get a smart plug and you can always check using your phone.

Amazon's Smart Plug instantly gets to work with Alexa, so it can benefit from voice control via any Echo device you have, or be used in Routines. It only takes seconds to set up, so don't worry about it being confusing - you'll be up, running, and with a smarter home in no time at all.

It's also super slim, so you don't need to worry about it blocking access to a second power outlet. This is going to be the best price you see on Amazon's Smart Plug, so it's a great time to buy.