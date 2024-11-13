Key Takeaways Freevee, Amazon's ad-supported FAST channel, will be phased out, and its content moved to Prime Video for free.

Users will have to transition to watching Freevee content on Prime Video.

Amazon decided to shut down Freevee due to the introduction of ads on Prime Video, leading to a more simplified viewing experience.

Freevee , Amazon's free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, is going to be disappearing off your TV soon and will be moving to Prime Video in what the retail giant is calling a "streamlining" effort.

“To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding,” Amazon said as part of a statement to Deadline. Non-Prime members will be able to still access free streaming content on Prime Video, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, and FAST Channels via the newly-created "watch for free" category on Prime Video

Though technically this content will still be available, users will need to login, and the goal here is likely to sell more Prime Video memberships , since the free content will now be side by side with Prime Video's paywalled shows and movies, which cost $9 per month to access on the lowest ad-supported Prime Video tier.

What is Freevee?

The FAST channel was originally called IMDb Freevee

Freevee

Freevee originally launched in 2019 by Amazon-owned IMDb under the banner IMDb Freedive. It was later re-branded to IMBb TV, and then to Freevee in 2022. The FAST channel was home to some original content, like Bosch: Legacy, Jury Duty, and Neighbours. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.

Original series on Freevee include Leverage: Redemption and Judy Justice featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin. Several Prime originals were also available on Freevee including The Wheel of Time, A League of Their Own, Mozart in the Jungle, and The Summer I Turned Pretty.