Key Takeaways Prime Big Deal Days is a new shopping event by Amazon, offering deals similar to Prime Day and Black Friday in October.

The event will have discounts on various tech products, including Amazon devices like Echo speakers and Fire tablets.

You need an active Amazon Prime subscription to access the deals, so now is a good time to sign up for a free trial or renew your membership.

Amazon doesn't want you to wait until Black Friday for deals. The company is launching a new event called Prime Big Deal Days, which is designed to offer similar deals to the existing Prime Day and Black Friday purchasing events, but in October. The shopping giant has revealed the official dates for the new shopping event as October 10 and 11, 2023. If you're in the market for new gadgets, this is the day you've been waiting for, as you can get great stuff at a huge discount.

We'll be here during the entirety of the Prime Big Deal Days to find the best deals on all kinds of products, saving you from digging through all the mediocre deals. Whether you're in the market for a TV, laptop, tablet, robot vacuum, or just about any other piece of tech, we'll comb through to find the best devices at the most affordable prices.

While Amazon hasn't yet provided any specific deals to accompany its announcement, we can only speculate what will be on sale. Generally, however, Amazon offers discounts on its own devices, so if you're in the market for an Echo speaker, a Fire tablet, or a Ring camera, you'll definitely want to follow Pocket-lint on October 10 and 11. And it won't be just Amazon deals, as other companies will surely follow Amazon's lead and offer their devices at sizable discounts.

We do know that you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the deals available as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Grab one at the link below to get in on the shopping madness if you haven't already.

Has there been a Prime Big Deal Day before?

Amazon experimented with the format in 2022 with the Prime Early Access sale. This was dubbed "Prime Day 2" by many, giving shoppers the chance to get a few more bargains between the summer and the winter sales. Much of the content of the sales is similar however, so you can see Prime Big Deal Day as a chance to get devices that you perhaps missed out on before. Amazon will also likely use the sales to run down older stock, so there's a chance that there will be some really good prices on Amazon devices.

We're expecting Amazon to make some announcements at its September hardware event and it is unlikely that these new devices are discounted. However, it's likely that the devices they update and replace will be reduced in price for the sales event - so that's definitely something to look out for. As stated above, you will need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the discounts, so now might be the perfect time to sign-up for a free trial, or renew your membership.