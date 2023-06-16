Summer has finally arrived, and if you’re taking to the skies for your vacation, skip the physical books and opt for a Kindle. Not only lightweight and small enough to tuck away in your carry-on, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition also just dropped in price. You can pick up this handy e-reader for only $145, saving you 24% on a must-have travel gadget.

If you’ve been sleeping on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, it’s by far the best e-reader currently on the market. The device comes packed with 32GB of internal storage, making it possible to take thousands of both e-books and Audible Books on the go.

I use this Kindle Paperwhite for my own travels, and one of my favorite features of the Kindle Paperwhite is its adjustable warm light. No longer do I feel eye strain when catching up on the latest book releases during my flights. I can adjust the 17 built-in LED lights to my preferred brightness and blue light settings to make my reading experience infinitely more comfortable.

In addition to the great library you can take on the go, the Kindle Paperwhite can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. Another perk? The Signature Edition comes with Qi certified wireless charging, so you can set it on a charging pad and boost its battery. You can also opt for the special docking station, too. For those that prefer to use a USB-C (guilty as charged), you can still plug it in before bedtime.

At 24% off, you can save $45 on one of the best entertainment devices on the market. I don’t know when the sale will end, and so I recommend adding it to your cart to get that $145 price tag today. And, if you would prefer a full-blown tablet instead, I have you covered with my top picks for best tablet deals right now.