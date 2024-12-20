Summary The OnePlus 13R features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor according to an Amazon India listing.

The mid-range OnePlus 13R will also have OnePlus' AI notes feature for enhanced writing.

OnePlus 13R will come in 2 colors, feature a 6,000mAah battery, and be officially revealed January 7.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are set to be revealed at OnePlus' Global Launch event next year on January 7. Now, new information has been leaked by none other than Amazon, which confirms the OnePlus 13R's chipset.

According to an Amazon India listing that was accidentally posted (it has since been pulled down), the OnePlus 13R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Leaks have swirled about the OnePlus 13's chip for some time, but Amazon's early listing seemingly confirms it.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor isn't Qualcomm's latest offering, it's still a force to be reckoned with and powers many of this year's flagship phones like the OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The OnePlus 13R is shaping up to be a great mid-range phone

It's confirmed to come in two colors and pack a 6,000mAh battery

The leaked Amazon listing also confirmed the OnePlus 13R will be receiving OnePlus' AI notes feature that helps users polish and organize their writing. The feature debuted with OxygenOS 15 in November, so it making its way to the OnePlus 13R isn't surprising. However, it's still nice to see a mid-range phone get support for AI features.

While the full spec sheet for the OnePlus 13R hasn't been confirmed yet, we know the phone will be available in two colors: nebula noir and astral trail. OnePlus also confirmed the phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery, a flat-screen, and an aluminum frame (via GSMArena). Thanks to this Amazon India leak, we know it will likely have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, too.

We still don't know the price of the OnePlus 13R, but everything will be revealed soon on January 7 at OnePlus' Global Launch event. If you already know you'll get the OnePlus 13 no matter what, OnePlus is offering a sweet early bird deal on its new flagship phone.