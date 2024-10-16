Key Takeaways Amazon launches the first color Kindle, the Colorsoft Signature Edition, with features like vibrant color and long battery life.

Amazon has announced four new Kindle e-readers , including a color Kindle for the first time, the Colorsoft Signature Edition.

According to The Verge, the new e-readers were accidentally announced in a Spanish-language reveal that showcased all the new Kindle models with US pricing. Amazon has since officially announced the new e-readers in a press release. In addition to the new Colorsoft Kindle, a refreshed entry-level Kindle has also been revealed alongside a faster new Kindle Scribe.

From reading to notetaking, Amazon's new Kindle lineup means business

Not only is Amazon adding color, it's also bringing AI to the new Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Colorsoft brings color to Amazon's e-reader lineup for the first time. Amazon says, "It adds color that is vibrant yet easy on the eyes." The Colorsoft has all the features other Kindle e-readers have, including high contrast, fast page turns, and an auto-adjusting front light. Most importantly, Amazon says the new Kindle Colorsoft will maintain weeks of battery life.

Similar to Kobo's Libra Color, the Colorsoft is "designed to deliver rich, paper-like color" for browsing book covers in the Kindle Store and Library and viewing photos and images from your books in color. It features up to eight weeks of battery life, supports wireless charging, and is waterproof if you accidentally drop it in your bathtub. The Kindle Colorsoft launches October 30 and costs $280. It's available for pre-order now.

Kindle Scribe

A new Kindle Scribe has also been revealed, which Amazon says "combines all the benefits of Kindle with a powerful note taking device." The Scribe's display has new white borders and a paper-like texture display that makes the screen feel like you're actually writing on a piece of paper, just like its predecessor.

The Premium Pen the Scribe comes with is designed to feel just like you are holding a pen or pencil. Amazon says the pen "is finely crafted to deliver just the right heft and balance, so it feels like holding an actual pen." The pen features a soft-tipped eraser that allow you to erase any text you write on the screen. The Scribe also comes packed with AI that lets you summarize the pages or your notes. The Kindle Scribe launches December 4 and cost $400. It's available for pre-order now.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Amazon also revealed a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition which the company says is its "fastest yet." The new Paperwhite is said to turn pages 25 percent faster. It features a larger 7-inch display and is the thinnest Kindle Paperwhite ever.

Amazon says the Paperwhite will have three months of battery life. The new Paperwhite is available now for $200.

New entry-level Kindle

Lastly, Amazon revealed a new entry-level Kindle. It weighs just 50z (158g) and "is small enough to fit in your hand or carry in your back pocket." It features a 300ppi, glare-free display and offers the same faster page turning and high contrast ratio as the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon says the new Kindle's battery life will last weeks on a single charge. The refreshed entry-level Kindle is available now in a new color, Matcha.