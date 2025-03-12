Summary Rakuten has launched an official Kobo store on Amazon for the first time.

Kobo offers an affordable range of e-readers, and is an alternative to Amazon's Kindle series.

Amazon's Kindles series has faced scrutiny recently, after removing the ability for users to download Kindle e-books they've purchased onto their computers.

It's fair to say Kindle device owners haven't had the easiest go recently. Last month, Amazon removed the ability for users to download and transfer their Kindle e-books onto their computers. Last year, the new Kindle Colorsoft experienced widespread yellow banding issues, forcing Amazon to delay device shipments. While Amazon says it has solved the problem, it has still put many users off the device.

If you're looking for a new e-reader but have hesitated to buy a Kindle due to these recent developments, there's good news: Rakuten's Kobo devices are now officially available on Amazon for the first time through a new storefront where you can browse through all of Kobo's offerings.

Kobo's e-readers are a popular alternative to Amazon's Kindle series, and before now, the only way to get them in the US was directly from Rakuten's Kobo website. However, because many shoppers use Amazon for fast and free shipping, this move will make Kobo e-readers a lot more accessible to consumers in the US.

Kobo Libra Colour The Kobo Libra Colour is a game changer. The Libra Colour allows users to scribble down their every thought as they read, write in a separate notebook, and access their own Google Drive. Brand Kobo Screen 7-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display with FastGLR and Dark Mode (150ppi) Storage 32GB Connectivity USB-C Battery A single charge on the eReader lasts up to 40 days, based on 30 minutes of reading per day with the front light at 30% brightness and WiFi and Bluetooth® wireless technology off. Buttons Power button, page turn buttons Expand $230 at Amazon

What devices is Kobo selling on Amazon?

You can get the latest Koba Clara Colour and Libra Colour

If you're interested in picking up a Kobo on Amazon, most of its latest generation of devices released last year are available for purchase, including the Kobo Clara BW, Clara Colour, Libra Colour, and Elipsa 2E. Kobo also sells accessories on Amazon now, like cases, styluses, and replacement stylus tips.

Before Rakuten put its Kobo e-readers on Amazon, its website was the only way to officially purchase them in the US. The advantage of getting a Kobo on Amazon is undoubtedly faster shipping and a more straightforward return process. Kobo did try to sell their e-readers at Walmart a few years ago, but that initiative ended (via Good E-Reader).

If you're looking for a Kindle alternative, Kobo's e-readers are an excellent choice, particularly since its platform is significantly more open than Kindles and supports a wide variety of ebook formats. Like Kindle, Kobo also boasts a vast eBook store.