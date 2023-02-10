Amazon is working with Marvel and Sony to give the Spider-Verse variant his own show.

Amazon is reportedly working on a Spider-Man Noir TV series for a possible streaming-only release on Prime Video.

The studio has already announced another Marvel show it is working on based on a Spider-Verse character - Silk: Spider Society - now it is understood that the Noir version of Spider-Man will follow.

Spider-Man Noir first appeared in comic books in 2009 as part of a line of darker, film noir-style takes on popular Marvel characters. In it, the Earth-90214 version of Peter Parker is bitten by a spider (as with the main origin story) but is then visited by a spider-god promising him powers. It is set pre-World War II and sees Parker adorn an all-black outfit with a trilby and trenchcoat.

This version of the superhero has also appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (as voiced by Nicholas Cage) and one costume worn by Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home is heavily inspired by the one worn in Noir.

It is thought that the TV series will feature a different character becoming Spider-Man though, most likely to avoid confusion with the movie Peter Parker and, potentially, offer crossover opportunities.

According to Variety, Oren Uziel will write and executive produce on the show. He has previously written scripts and screenplays for the likes of Mortal Kombat and 22 Jump Street. He is also attached to John Wick 4 and the Borderlands movie.

Also working on the project are Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, each having served as producers on Into the Spider-Verse.

There is no indication yet on when Spider-Man Noir will be available on Amazon Prime Video - it hasn't even started casting let alone filming. It is likely that Silk: Spider Society will be scheduled first.

There's also no word yet on whether the new series will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (albeit in the Multiverse). We doubt it though, as it is more likely to be a separate affair - much like the Venom movies, Morbius and the forthcoming Kraven the Hunter film, that are based on Spider-Man characters but very much made as standalone properties thanks to the Sony rights deal.