Key Takeaways Amazon introduced limited ads on Prime Video, but viewers can pay an extra $2.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Prime Video won't serve ads on kids' profiles, similar to Netflix, but some promotional breaks might still occur.

Viewers with compatible A/V systems were surprised to find that ad-supported viewing lacks Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support. Some customers are seeking legal action against Amazon for misleading them about an ad-free experience.

In January, Amazon began showing ads on Prime Video to all its existing subscribers and offering a new ad-free tier. It was a move that was telegraphed well in advance with multiple announcements; one in September, and another dating to late December. In going through with that move, the company brought about surprises and grief from its viewers and even some legal carnage upon itself, and I've been keeping up with the merry-go-round of chaos.

1 How much ad-free Prime Video costs

And where it's rolling out

On Jan. 29, Amazon began showing "limited" advertising on most Prime Video on-demand content in the US. Those in outlying territories including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Mariana Islands, and American Samoa, are exempt. At the same time, the company pushed an ad-free tier at $2.99 per month. It doesn't matter if you only subscribe to Prime Video ($8.99 per month) or Amazon Prime ($14.99 per month or $139 per year), you are going to see ads while watching "The Boys" unless you pay the extra cost.

Canada, the UK, and Germany are also set to be among the first affected before France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in 2024.

2 There is one way to skip the ads

It's not much of a workaround, but switch to a kid's profile

Amazon

Amazon streams ads on its Freevee catalog of linear streaming channels and during live events, such as sports matches. That won't change with an ad-free Prime Video subscription. But Prime Video generally won't serve ads on movies and shows shown to kids' profiles, much like Netflix does not. However, some content may still contain promotional breaks.

3 No Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

Lack of support

Pocket-lint

One real surprise that might have caught you off guard, especially if you own a compatible A/V system, is the lack of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support for ad-supported viewers. 4Kfilme.de tested ad-support Prime Video viewing in Germany on multiple TVs and only got 4K resolution with HDR10 and Dolby Digital 5.1 support. The same is true in North America as Forbes (via Engadget) got the same codec activations in its testing.

It may be an immaterial change to many people who are watching on their budget phones, affordable tablets, and shoestring TVs, but it's still a behind-the-scenes change that you didn't get to hear about from the company itself until after the fact -- doubly a shame for those with the full-on Dolby setups.

4 The lawsuit

Some customers are seeking an injunction of the ads scheme

Some customers are irritated. Others were furious; furious enough to propose a class action lawsuit (via The Hollywood Reporter) against Amazon for misleading and deceiving annual Prime subscribers -- who paid for and expected an ad-free Prime Video experience for the duration of their membership. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction of the ads scheme and damages. A judge has yet to say whether the court will take up the case.

Still, there's a lot hanging in the air as to whether ads will be able to give Amazon the money it wants.