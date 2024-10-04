Following its annual Prime Day event, Amazon is hosting its October Prime Day (aka Big Deal Days) sale this month. Subscribers to Amazon Prime will gain access to another major wave of deals, saving money on a plethora of devices, including some of this year's great smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If you've been holding out on that next upgrade or are in desperate need of a new device, Amazon's October Prime Day couldn't be arriving at a better time. While the core event doesn't start until October 8th and runs until October 9th, some notable deals have been popping up. Before the October Prime Day event begins, it appears as though you can save up to $190 on select devices. As more deals pop up, we'll help you stay up to day on what's available. There are also some useful tools to help you track down the best deals.

1 Early October Prime Day 2024 deals on smartphones

Save up to $185 on a brand-new device

As with Amazon's core Prime Day event, something like October Prime Day can be overwhelming. Unless you know exactly what you're looking for, you may feel paralysis when scouring through Amazon's site this week. Let's make it far simpler by going over the best phone deals available over October Prime Day.

Galaxy S24 Ultra $1107 $1299 Save $192 During Amazon's Prime Day sale in October, save $192 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a vibrant curve-free AMOLED display and Galaxy AI features. $1107 at Amazon

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $263 $284 Save $21 Samsung's Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display, Exynos 2100 chipset, 5000 mAh battery, and 512 GB storage. Available for $263 during October's Prime Day. $263 at Amazon

Galaxy A35 5G $313 $399 Save $86 The Samsung A35 features Galaxy AI support, offering Circle to Search, Live Translation, and other AI-powered features. Available for $313 during October's Prime Day sale. $313 at Amazon

Galaxy S24 $719 $799 Save $80 The Galaxy S24 mixes in Galaxy AI features for the first time in the series. Save $80 during October's Prime Day sale. $719 at Amazon

Pixel 8 $514 $699 Save $185 Google's Pixel 8 offers most of the high-end Pixel 8 Pro's key features. This includes a powerful processor, and great design now on sale for $514. $514 at Amazon

Pixel 7a $329 $499 Save $170 The Pixel 7a is Google's 2023 mid-range phone. It features a 6.1-inch display, Google Tensor G2 chipset, 4385 mAh battery, and more. This is a fantastic device available for $329. $329 at Amazon

Moto Razr (2023) $399 $699 Save $300 Motorola's foldable Razr (2023) offers a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 765G 5G chip, and 2800 mAh battery. During October's Prime Day, check it out for $399. $399 at Amazon

Moto G Play 2023 $99 $169 Save $70 The Moto G Play (2023) supports a 6.5-inch display, the Helio G37 chip and a wonderful 5,000mAh battery. Discover what this devices offers for $99 during Amazon's Prime Day sale in October. $99 at Amazon

2 October Prime Day 2024 deals on smartphone accessories

Save on a new phone charger or smartphone mount

Already picked up a new phone earlier this year? Prime Big Deal Days is a great opportunity to pick up a new MagSafe charger for your iPhone or a portable battery pack for your new Samsung device. You may also find a great mount for your car if you've been putting off the purchase of one.

Miiasi 62-inch Phone Tripod $15 $30 Save $15 The Miiasi tripod also serves as selfie stick. It offers a height between 17 and 62 inches for your smartphone. Compatible with most contemporary models. $15 at Amazon

JCC Magnetic Phone Holder $15 $30 Save $15 The JCC magnetic phone holder attaches to any MagSafe-enabled iPhone like the iPhone 16. It's able to be mounted to use your phone vertically or horizontally. This mount is now available for $19. $15 at Amazon

AONIMI Portable Battery Charger $15 $30 Save $15 Anomi offers a two-pack 10000mAh Power Bank, featuring two USB outputs for your phone or other devices. Now available for $22. $15 at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe $119 $149 Save $30 Belkin's 3-in-1 charger supports 33% faster charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Available in Black or White for $119. $119 at Amazon

FAQ

